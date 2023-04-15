Luis Arraez comes up clutch off the bench as Marlins beat Diamondbacks to take series

Luis Arraez didn’t waste any time. The Miami Marlins’ star second baseman, out of the starting lineup for back-to-back days while dealing with a left index finger injury, made his way to the batter’s box to pinch-hit in the seventh inning of a tied game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. The go-ahead run was on third base.

Arraez saw one pitch, a sinker that was up and in. Arraez made contact.

And, as he does more often than not, Arraez got a base hit.

His single to shallow center field scored Jean Segura and gave the Marlins a lead they would not relinquish in a 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks at loanDepot park.

The Marlins have now won four consecutive games and five of their last six to improve to 8-7, their first winning record since they were 12-11 on May 3, 2022.

Arraez’s single improved his batting average on the season to .511 — 24 hits in 47 at-bats.

Before his single, the Marlins scored runs on a Garrett Hampson home run in the fifth inning and a Segura RBI single in the seventh two at-bats before Arraez drove in the go-ahead run. Segura’s hit scored Avisail Garcia, who doubled to lead off the inning.

Left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett put together another quality outing, holding the Diamondbacks (8-7) to one run on four hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. Garrett has allowed just three runs over 10 1/3 innings with 12 strikeouts in two starts since filling in for the injured Johnny Cueto.

Matt Barnes gave up a run on two hits and a balk in the seventh before Andrew Nardi, Huascar Brazoban and Tanner Scott tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings to seal the win. Scott recorded his first save of the season.

Up next

The Marlins close their series with the Diamondbacks at 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Sandy Alcantara will start on the mound for the Marlins opposite the Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen.