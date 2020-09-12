Lugo expected to start for the Mets against Blue Jays

New York Mets (21-24, fourth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (24-20, second in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Seth Lugo (2-2, 2.05 ERA) Toronto: Robbie Ray (1-4, 7.51 ERA)

LINE: Mets favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and New York will play on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 10-7 in home games. The Toronto offence has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for twelfth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with a mark of .308.

The Mets are 11-11 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .353, good for first in the MLB. Michael Conforto leads the team with a mark of .432.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk is second on the Blue Jays with nine home runs and has 26 RBIs.

Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 36 RBIs and is batting .331.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Wilmer Font: (shin), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Teoscar Hernandez: (oblique), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Bo Bichette: (knee).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press