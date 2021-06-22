Luggage sets are up to 31% off for Amazon Prime Day 2021—shop our top picks

Get great deals on luggage this Amazon Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re planning your next big business trip or vacation adventure, you’ll want to be sure that you have sturdy, dependable luggage sets to lug your life around while you’re away from home. Lucky for you, they're on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

If you don’t have any suitcases in your closet, waiting to be used, these deals will see you sorted out and ready to travel.

Luggage Sets

Keep items safe and secure in this hardside set.

Suitcases and carry-on bags

This pretty lugagge is less than $100.

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: Luggage sets are 31% off for Amazon's 2-day event