Luggage Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Early Away, Tumi & Samsonite Luggage Sales Compared by Consumer Articles

The best early Black Friday luggage deals for 2020, featuring Tumi, Samsonite and Away luggage sets and carry-on deals



Find all the best early Tumi, Away and Samsonite luggage deals for Black Friday 2020, together with the latest carry-on and luggage sets sales. Check out the latest deals listed below.

Best Luggage Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to see the full range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s live holiday deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Every traveler needs appropriate luggage to meet their needs. For those who prefer a suitcase on the softer side, the Travelpro Expandable Spinner 21 is a top choice. The Tumi Carry-On is durable but pricey. The Samsonite Hardside Spinner 20 is a best seller for its TSA lock and easy mobility. The Briggs and Riley International Carry-On are the largest that can fit airline requirements. Away travel luggage comes in high-quality materials.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)





