Luggage Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Early Away, Tumi & Samsonite Luggage Sales Compared by Consumer Articles

The best early Black Friday luggage deals for 2020, featuring Tumi, Samsonite and Away luggage sets and carry-on deals
Find all the best early Tumi, Away and Samsonite luggage deals for Black Friday 2020, together with the latest carry-on and luggage sets sales. Check out the latest deals listed below.
Best Luggage Deals:
- Save up to $100 on Away luggage suitcase sets at Awaytravel.com - pick and mix 2 and 3 sets of carry-on and checked luggage
- Up to to 50% off + 30% extra off on Samsonite suitcases, bags & accessories at Samsonite.com - 50% off applied in cart + 30% off on the order with a special holiday discount code
- Shop the latest Away Travel suitcases at Awaytravel.com - includes carry-ons, hold suitcases & special kids suitcases
- Save on Away Travel bags at Awaytravel.com - check out Away’s tote bags, backpacks, duffle bags & more
- Save up to 50% + 30% extra off on Samsonite suitcases at Samsonite.com - deals available on carry ons, checked luggage, hardside luggage, spinner luggage & more
- Save up to 50 + 30% extra off on Samsonite backpacks & bags at Samsonite.com - check the latest deals on backpacks, duffel bags, laptop backpacks & more
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of suitcases and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, Away, TUMI, American Tourister, Olympia, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley & more
- Save up to 25% on best-selling suitcases and luggage sets at Walmart - check the latest deals on EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres, SwissPro & iFLY suitcases
- Save up to 31% on Tumi suitcases, bags, backpacks & accessories at Amazon - view available offers on hard shell luggage sets, carry on, compact rolling suitcases & more
- Save up to $100 on carry on luggage at Amazon
Searching for more deals? Click here to see the full range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s live holiday deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Every traveler needs appropriate luggage to meet their needs. For those who prefer a suitcase on the softer side, the Travelpro Expandable Spinner 21 is a top choice. The Tumi Carry-On is durable but pricey. The Samsonite Hardside Spinner 20 is a best seller for its TSA lock and easy mobility. The Briggs and Riley International Carry-On are the largest that can fit airline requirements. Away travel luggage comes in high-quality materials.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)