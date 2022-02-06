Luge killed his cousin. He slid to the Olympics anyway

YANQING, China — Nodar Kumaritashvili was four curves away from Georgian Olympic history when, on that chilling day in 2010, he lost control.

One moment, he was furthering a family legacy, whizzing down a luge track, completing one last training run before the Games.

The next, he flew off his sled, over an icy wall, and into a metal pole.

He would’ve been the first Georgian luger to compete at the Olympics. Instead, he died.

Now, 12 years later, his cousin is.

Saba Kumaritashvili thought about Nodar this week, as he prepared to slide down a rock-hard track here in Yanqing. He pulled his hips forward and clenched his lips, then pushed back, and flung himself into this treacherous, frozen strait. He careened around corners, and flirted with walls, and hit 78 miles per hour.

But he “wasn’t afraid,” he said after his second run.” Tragedy never threatened to drive him away from the sport.

Instead, he said, “after Nodar, I didn’t want luge to die in Georgia. I wanted to keep it going.”

So he did what so many members of his family had done for decades. His story, like Nodar’s, is so much more than a crash or a single-minded Olympic pursuit. It begins with his great grandfather, Aleko, who laid the groundwork, literally. Aleko oversaw the construction of Georgia’s first luge track in the 1970s. His son and grandson took advantage. Saba’s grandfather, Felix, slid to the Junior European Championships a few years later. Saba’s uncle — Nodar’s father — then won a USSR youth championship in the final years before the Soviet split. Multiple family members, including Saba’s father, have run the Georgian luge federation since.

David Kumaritashvili, father of the Georgia luger Nodar Kumaritashvili who killed on an Olympic training run, shows a photo his son e-mailed from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. (AP)

So luge, naturally, entered Saba’s life at an early age, just as it had Nodar’s. His parents guided him into the sport. “I think they wanted it more than me,” he said. Nodar, he said, was also one of his reasons.

The cousins were 12 years apart. Saba was 9 in 2010 when Nodar did what so many other family members had dreamed of, and then what every luger fears. Saba doesn’t “remember much of him, only moments.” But enough to have Nodar at the forefront of his mind when he posed with Olympic rings, and walked the Olympic track, and stepped into Friday’s Opening Ceremony.

His continued participation in luge made some family members apprehensive. But Saba never wavered.

Nodar had laid down a path. Saba followed it. Nodar was 21 when he qualified for the 2010 Olympics. Saba was 21 when he did last month, and when he completed his final run here on Sunday, with smile and a shake of his head.

He did not win a medal. He didn’t come close, finishing 31st of 34 in the men’s singles competition.

But he was here. He was emotional. He was proud of himself. And he was happy.

“Very happy,” he said. "I’ve done what I needed.”