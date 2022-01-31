Lufthansa's Eurowings goes on hiring spree as travel rebound expected

Logo of Eurowings is pictured at the Cologne-Bonn airport during a strike of cabin crew employees of German airline Germanwings

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings expects a strong recovery this year and is planning to add to about 750 new cockpit and cabin jobs over the next 12 months.

In 2021, the airline was one of the few to hire staff, gaining 750 new employees, many of them from Lufthansa Group flight operations who had lost their jobs.

"Eurowings is gearing up for a strong travel season with catch-up effects despite the current Omicron wave," the airline said on Monday.

The Eurowings workforce shrank from around 3,350 before the coronavirus pandemic to about 2,500 a year ago.

However, by the end of September 2021, the airline had the same number of employees as before the pandemic.

German rival Condor is also ramping up its flight staff, with plans to hire 150 new flight attendants and 180 new pilots.

