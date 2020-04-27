Lufthansa, Air France-KLM shares rise on bailout progress
Passengers wait at the Air France desk at Nice international airport
PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Air France-KLM <AIRF.PA> and Lufthansa <LHAG.CE> led European stock market gains on Monday on hopes that government bailouts would see them through the coronavirus crisis.
Lufthansa was up 7% in Frankfurt after a German minister said it would need to be supported, while Air France-KLM was 3.5% higher at 0829 GMT as investors digested a 7 billion euro ($7.6 billion) French state loan package announced late on Friday.
Lufthansa, which warned last week it had cash to survive just weeks unaided amid a global air travel shutdown, is in talks over a state aid package worth about 10 billion euros, sources have said.
On Monday German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said he backed support for the carrier.
Announcing the Air France-KLM loans, with another 2-4 billion euros to follow from the Dutch government, the Franco-Dutch group said it expected to raise new equity in the next year, with France likely to participate.
Paris is also preparing to guarantee another 5 billion euros in loans to Renault <RENA.PA>, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. Shares in the French carmaker were up 7.5% in Paris, leading a 1.6% gain for the benchmark CAC-40 index.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Jan Harvey)