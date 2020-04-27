Lufthansa, Air France-KLM shares rise on bailout progress Passengers wait at the Air France desk at Nice international airport

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Air France-KLM <AIRF.PA> and Lufthansa <LHAG.CE> led European stock market gains on Monday on hopes that government bailouts would see them through the coronavirus crisis.

Lufthansa was up 7% in Frankfurt after a German minister said it would need to be supported, while Air France-KLM was 3.5% higher at 0829 GMT as investors digested a 7 billion euro ($7.6 billion) French state loan package announced late on Friday.

Lufthansa, which warned last week it had cash to survive just weeks unaided amid a global air travel shutdown, is in talks over a state aid package worth about 10 billion euros, sources have said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Monday German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said he backed support for the carrier.

Announcing the Air France-KLM loans, with another 2-4 billion euros to follow from the Dutch government, the Franco-Dutch group said it expected to raise new equity in the next year, with France likely to participate.

Paris is also preparing to guarantee another 5 billion euros in loans to Renault <RENA.PA>, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. Shares in the French carmaker were up 7.5% in Paris, leading a 1.6% gain for the benchmark CAC-40 index.





(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Jan Harvey)