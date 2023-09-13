Luenell Comedy Special Executive Produced By Dave Chappelle Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Luenell is making her Netflix comedy special debut this month.

Chappelle’s Home Team- Luenell: Town Business will premiere on the streamer on September 26, it was announced on Wednesday.

More from Deadline

Shot during her set at Yoshi’s in her hometown of Oakland, California, Town Business sees Luenell expose all of the absurdities of air travel, the importance of keeping the window shade up, and why she has appointed herself the unofficial air marshal of the skies.

Dave Chappelle executive produced the special as part of his Chappelle’s Home Team series, which features a series of stand-alone comedy specials from comedians chosen and spotlighted by Chappelle. Earthquake was the first comedian to be featured in his special, Legendary, which debuted in February.

Town Business was directed and executive produced by Stan Lathan. Rikki Hughes also executive produced.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.