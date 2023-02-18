Ludwell Valley Park: Woman in her 70s dies after attack in Exeter

Police have released an image of this man (Devon and Cornwall Police)

A woman in her 70s has died after being attacked in a park in Exeter.

Police have launched a murder investigation and are hunting for a man who could be "armed and dangerous".

Officers were called to Ludwell Valley Park, in the Wonford area of Exeter, at around 4pm on Saturday following reports a woman had been seriously assaulted. The victim, a local woman, was declared dead at the scene.

Police have released an imagine of a man they need to identify in connection with the murder probe.

Superintendent Tom Holmes, said: "At this time the suspect remains at large and a major response is under way. Tonight we have taken the steps of releasing an image of a man we need to identify in connection to the murder investigation.

"This image was captured at 15:17 outside Wonford Sports Centre in Exeter and it is vital that we identify this man and locate him."

He added: "We believe that this man could be armed and dangerous, so we are telling the public not to approach him in any circumstances and immediately call 999 if you have seen this man."