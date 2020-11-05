Ludogorets vs Tottenham result: Player ratings as Harry Kane nets landmark goal in easy Europa League win

Ludogorets

Plamen Iliev – 7: Parried away an awkward Bale free-kick early on and later pulled off a brilliant save to deny Doherty from close range. Could do nothing about any of Spurs’ goals.

Jordan Ikoko – 6: Eager to make an impact but looked a little nervy at times.

George Terziev – 6: Tried to push forward here and there but was largely pinned back by Spurs’ forward players.

Olivier Verdon – 5: A difficult evening for the centre-back.

Anton Nedyalkov –5: Second Tottenham goal came down his side. Struggled with the pace and slickness of the Premier League side’s attacking contingent.

Cauly Souza –5: Had chances to put the visitors under pressure when Jose Mourinho’s men had the ball – did not take those chances.

Anicet Andrianantenaina – 5: Had no impact on the game before being replaced on the hour mark.

Stephane Badji – 7: Was a positive influence on Ludogorets in the second half, helping them to hold on to the ball a bit – something they did not do at all in the first period.

Dominik Yankov – 5: Was barely able to test the Tottenham defence.

Elvis Manu – 5: Feeding on scraps throughout the entirety of the first half. Substituted at half-time.

Claudiu Keseru – 7: Had nothing to work with up top for the hosts until he latched on to a deflected shot to volley past Hart.

Tottenham

Joe Hart – 6: Was barely tested at all until the Ludogorets goal, which he could do nothing about after a big deflection in the build-up.

Matt Doherty – 7: Was disciplined defensively, making one particularly good header to halt a Ludogorets attack in the first half. Was only denied a goal by a magnificent reaction stop from Iliev.

Toby Alderweireld – 6: Belgium defender had very little to do.

Eric Dier – 6: A quiet display from the England international at centre-back, which – especially this season – was a good thing.

Ben Davies – 6: Was not tested too much but was alert from start to finish.

Harry Winks – 6: Industrious in the centre of the pitch as he often is. Little to criticise in the midfielder’s case.

Giovani Lo Celso – 6: Was off the pace for much of the evening, thus his solid but uninspiring rating despite a second-half tap-in.

Moussa Sissoko – 7: Physical presence was a great aid to the visitors in the middle in the first half. Broke up play well at times before being replaced at the break.

Lucas Moura – 8: Provided good energy and deliveries throughout – including for Kane’s opener – and timed a run well to tap in Spurs’ second.

Harry Kane – 9: Marked his 300th Spurs appearance with his 200th goal for the club – a header he never looked like missing. Provided the assist for the second goal, too, to boost his rating despite his half-time exit.

Gareth Bale – 7: Already looks settled at Spurs. Was at the heart of a lot of the visitors’ positive moves, and tested Iliev early on with a dipping, bouncing free-kick.

Son Heung-min – 8: Assisted Tottenham’s third goal with some selfless play just 17 seconds after coming on.

Carlos Vinicius – 5: Nothing seemed to come off or fall right for the second-half substitute.

