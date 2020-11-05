Ludogorets vs Tottenham LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV, and Europa League match stream today

Ludogorets vs Tottenham - LIVE!

Spurs return to Europa League action this evening with their second trip of the 2020/21 season to Bulgaria.

Jose Mourinho’s men emerged victorious from their second-round qualifying tie against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in September and will hope to do likewise tonight against the country’s reigning domestic champions.

Gareth Bale is set to start for Tottenham at Huvepharma Arena after scoring the first goal of his second spell at the club against Brighton, but it is unclear if Mourinho will stick with a mostly strong first team for this encounter.

The Spurs boss faces a tricky selection decision after criticising his second string following last week’s woeful defeat in Antwerp that cost the club top spot in Group J.

The likes of Serge Aurier, Sergio Reguilon and Erik Lamela are all sidelined, though young defender Japhet Tanganga is back in contention after injury and could feature.

