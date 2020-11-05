Ludogorets vs Tottenham clash is an early test of Jose Mourinho’s trust after Antwerp debacle

Tottenham’s squad has never looked stronger, but the strength of Jose Mourinho’s faith in his fringe players remains unclear.

Mourinho has promised his side will be at “full power” for Thursday night’s Europa League tie against Ludogorets after criticising the attitude of his players in last week’s 1-0 loss to Royal Antwerp.

The manager made nine changes in Belgium, apparently showcasing his squad’s depth, but Spurs were abject in defeat and Mourinho afterwards suggested he would be less inclined to rotate in future.

If he sticks to his word, Gareth Bale, who has already been confirmed as a starter, could be joined by Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in a full-strength side for Spurs’s second trip to Bulgaria this season.

Mourinho made four half-time changes against Antwerp, with Dele Alli, Carlos Vinicius and Steven Bergwijn all hooked, and the trio were left out of the 18 entirely for Sunday’s win over Brighton, along with Davinson Sanchez and Serge Aurier, who also started last Thursday.

Aurier will miss Thursday’s game with a knock but, for the others, the fixture feels like an early acid test of Mourinho’s trust.

Spurs’s summer investment has increased the Portuguese’s options and, by extension, his control, and Alli’s sharp decline has demonstrated that few players can be assured of game-time if they consistently under-perform.

A trip to eastern Europe before Sunday’s early kick-off against West Brom would appear the perfect time to rotate, but it would be telling if Mourinho genuinely feels the need to start with his first team on Thursday.

He will know Spurs’s best hope of lasting the pace of a top-four challenge or more depends on keeping his stars fresh for the league, but he is also desperate to win the Europa League.

“It’s important the players understand the match has to be different from Antwerp,” he said. “We were not there to win it, we were just there waiting for the victory to find us.

"Tonight is not a knockout [match], but because of the [Antwerp] defeat the game becomes more important.”

As well as Aurier, Spurs will be without Erik Lamela (achilles) and Sergio Reguilon (flu).

Japhet Tanganga has returned to training and could feature for the first time since September.

