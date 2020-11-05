Ludogorets 1-3 Tottenham: Harry Kane scores 200th Spurs goal in comfortable Europa League win





Harry Kane scored his 200th Tottenham goal to set his side on their way to a comfortable 3-1 Europa League win over Ludogorets.





The England striker was included in a strong line-up as Jose Mourinho looked to return to winning way in the Europa League following last week’s shock defeat to Royal Antwerp.





On his 300th appearance, Kane opened the scoring with a landmark goal, heading home from Lucas Moura’s corner, having already volleyed over the bar after a glorious pass from Harry Winks and struck the post from long range.





Kane then teed up Moura for to double the lead with a tap-in having been played in by a clever Gareth Bale pass as Spurs’ front three combined.





Claudiu KeÈerü's goal soon after the restart gave the hosts a lifeline they barely deserved but Son Heung-Min was sent on by Mourinho and within seconds teed-up Giovani Lo Celso to secure the win.





The win leaves Spurs second in Group J, behind Royal Antwerp on head-to-head, with the Belgians facing LASK later in the evening.





This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League.





Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read more

'Huge potential' - Mourinho insists Ndombele can do better for Spurs

Mourinho not expecting ‘good things’ during international break