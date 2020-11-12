Ludo movie review: Anurag Basu cracks the black comedy genre, quietly and with flair

Language: Hindi

Anurag Basu's Ludo unfolds through a conversation over a board game between an important figure in Hindu mythology (played by Basu himself) and a curious questioner. Beyond this clever device and the discussion that plays out between them through the length of the narrative is this simple truth: the film is good old-fashioned, light-hearted fun.

Ludo examines questions of virtue and vice, sin and goodness, heaven and hell, fate and punishment through intersecting lives.

Rahul Satyendra Tripathi aka Sattu Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi) is a criminal whose determination to control his gang members " past and present " and save a lost stash of loot sets off a chain of events that has consequences for people known and unknown to him.

Elsewhere in the city is Sheeja Thomas (Pearle Maaney), an ambitious nurse newly arrived in north India from Kerala.

Batukeshwar Tiwari aka Bittu Bhaiyya (Abhishek Bachchan) has just been released from jail and is mourning the loss of his wife (Asha Negi) and child to another man.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkummar Rao in Ludo

When Pinky (Fatima Sana Shaikh) runs into trouble, she has a tendency to turn to her former lover, Alok Kumar Gupta aka Aalu (Rajkummar Rao), for help although she is married to another man.

And Akash Chauhan (Aditya Roy Kapur) is a voice-over artiste and ventriloquist-comedian in love with Shruti Choksi (Sanya Malhotra) who reciprocates his feelings but is determined to marry only a rich man.

Throw into this mix a homeless salesperson (Rohit Suresh Saraf), infidelity, a porn clip, an unsuspecting fiancÃ© and a kidnap plan gone awry, and the potential for a comedy of errors is evident.

However, Basu wisely does not go the slapstick way with Ludo. He keeps his wit sharp, low-volume and clean.

Even in the rare instances when vulgar expletives are tossed around by characters, it happens not for sensationalist effect but to make a point. Imagine Florence Nightingale coming to Delhi and learning to say BC and f***? That kind of occurs in Ludo.

Pankaj Tripathi in Ludo

Despite the throng of characters in the narrative, many of them played by significant stars, no one is lost in the madding crowd. Each sub-plot gets its due, and while individual players in the story may face confusion over the randomness of events, the editing is neatly handled by Ajay Sharma to ensure that the viewer does not.

Terrible things happen to many people in Ludo while others do terrible things, but Basu ably ensures that the overall tone remains feather light despite interludes of violence, heartache and pathos.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra in Ludo

The black comedy genre is not one that Bollywood has often attempted, possibly because it is challenging as it is and made all the more so in a nation of thin skins. Abhinay Deo tried it with the English film Delhi Belly in 2011 and pulled it off with unprecedented Ã©lan. Seven years later in 2018, the writer of Delhi Belly, Akshat Verma, gave it a shot again as the director of Kaalakandi starring Saif Ali Khan, but sputtered and stalled at take-off. Ludo is not the raging, high-adrenaline lark that Deo's film was, but in its own way and in its own style it offers unrelenting entertainment. Despite its 2.5 hours length, it does not flag, held together as it is by some nimble editing and Basu's deft direction that introduce connections where none were evident, reveal already existing links in small increments at unexpected moments and occasionally opt for randomness just for kicks.

