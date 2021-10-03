Ludhiana Shocker: Man Stabbed For Refusing to Consume 'Shraadh' Food; Accused Arrested

Ludhiana, October 3: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly stabbed for refusing to have “Shradh food” in Punjab’s Ludhiana district. The accused has been identified as 50-year-old Jaswant Singh. He is a resident of Chandar Nagar in Ludhiana’s Haibowal. The police have booked Singh under charges of attempt-to-murder. The incident took place on September 29. Punjab: Man Booked for Abetting Suicide After His Girlifriend Allegedly Kills Herself in Hotel Room.

The victim has been identified as Anish Kumar. He was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. After the incident, the victim was immediately rushed to a hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment at DMCH. The complaint was registered by Anish’s 60-year-old father, Ashwani Kumar Sharma. Reportedly, Anish was sitting at a cycle shop of his distant relative when the accused brought food prepared for “shraadh”, reported The Tribune. Ludhiana Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Calls Police to Confess The Crime.

As Anish refused to consume the food, Jaswant started abusing him and even attacked him with the sharp-edged weapon. He stabbed Anish twice. The police have registered a case under relevant sections, including 307, 323, 324, 341 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Jaswant.

The accused was on Friday and was produced before the court the next day. Anish is also a resident of Chandar Nagar. He was stabbed twice by the accused. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.