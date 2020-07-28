Ludacris is teaching children with kid-friendly rap: 'I want to reinforce the positive teachings as a parent'

Ludacris is teaching kids to stay clean and get along in a fun and (very) catchy way.

The rapper and father of three recently jump-started his newest initiative, KidNation, which uses music videos with young kids rapping positive pieces of advice to provide "a fun, safe, and educational media platform” for children. "Get Along" teaches kids to lead with love, focusing on acceptance and inclusivity amid the nationwide protests against racism, while "Stay Clean" reminds kids to wash their hands – both of which are extremely catchy, regardless of how old you are.

On Monday, Ludacris told Huffpost that he hopes to now use his rap music career to "help kids grow up to be better adults."

“It’s geared toward trying to enrich and empower the next generation, influenced by my own children and wanting them to live in a better world than we live in,” he told the news outlet. “I want to reinforce the positive morals and teachings as a parent, especially during a time where there’s more home schooling going on."

He continued: "repetition through influential music is the perfect catalyst to get these ideas embedded in their consciousness and even subconsciousness because we know how influential music is for kids.”

How does he make the songs so catchy and memorable? The 42-year-old musician gives credit to his three daughters, Karma, Cai and Cadence, who review his content and offer their feedback.

“We have a song about doing your chores and getting rewarded afterwards,” Ludacris said. “My youngest daughter watched it one time and pulled a stool up to the sink and started washing the dishes. I asked, ‘What are you doing?’ And she said, ‘My birthday is coming up, and I want to be able to get a reward for doing my chores, as well.’ That’s a perfect example of music and influence turning to action.”

This isn't the first time that the "Stand Up" singer has been recognized for producing child-friendly content. In 2017, Ludacris adorably freestyle rapped the children's book "Llama Llama Red Pajama" on the Los Angeles radio station Power 106 The Cruz Show.

Ludacris isn't the only one getting creative through the initiative. He's also encouraging kids to sing along and submit videos to KidNation for a chance to be featured on the site.

"We're releasing an extended version of “Get Along” for a global campaign with the mission to spread love and promote racial equality," his website reads. "We would love for you to be involved! We're gathering thousands of submissions from users around the globe to be included in the upcoming exclusive release."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ludacris starts education through music for kids on new KidNation site