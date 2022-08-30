Ludacris, Lil Rel Howery and Teyonah Parris to Star in Disney Comedy ‘Dashing Through the Snow’

Disney’s holiday comedy “Dashing Through the Snow,” which has been in the works since 2016, has finally found its leads in Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Lil Rel Howery and Teyonah Parris. Production has begun in Atlanta, with the film set to premiere on Disney+ during the 2023 holiday season.

Kevin Hart is no longer in talks to play Santa Claus, as he was when the project was first announced, an individual with knowledge confirmed to TheWrap.

Set in Atlanta, “Dashing Through the Snow” revolves around a divorced social worker who can’t stand Christmas thanks to a bad childhood memory. During Christmas Eve celebrations with his daughter, he’s interrupted with a work call and ends up accidentally inciting the wrath of a local politician. Along the way, he encounters a man who helps teach him the magic of Christmas.

Oscar Nuñez, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ravi Patel, Marcus Lewis and Madison Skye Validum round out the cast.

“Ride Along” filmmaker Tim Story will direct and executive produce from a screenplay by “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Venom” writer Scott Rosenberg. Story’s fellow “Ride Along” producer Will Packer is producing for Will Packer Productions. John Jacobs will produce through his Smart Entertainment. Johanna Byer, Ross Fanger and Zac Unterman also serve as executive producers.

Deadline first reported the news.