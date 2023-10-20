Ludacris' Daughter Chance Adorably Sings Lyrics from Dad's Explicit Song: 'Who Played This Song for Her?'

Both Ludacris and wife Eudoxie Bridges had a laugh at the moment, shared on Instagram

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Ludacris Instagram Ludacris and daughter Chance

Ludacris' little girl has discovered one of his biggest hits.

On Thursday, the rapper, 46, shared a video of daughter Chance, 2, standing on a table as wife Eudoxie Bridges, 37, records her.

The toddler adorably dances on the coffee table, wiggling as she sings, "Get out the way, get out the way," to the tune of Ludacris' 2001 single, "Move B---h."

"Chance!" Eudoxie says as she slyly smiles and continues to dance.

"Can you get out the way et descends?" she then asks the toddler, who continues singing the line as mom asks her to get off the table in French.

"When Yo Daddy Is Ludacris 😎," he captioned the funny video.

"We are all wondering in the house who [played] this song for her," Eudoxie commented. "Everyone is saying it wasn’t them lol."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Ludacris' Wife Eudoxie Praises Him on Father's Day: 'The Best Girl Dad I Know'

In addition to Chance, Ludacris and Eudoxie also share daughter Cadence, 8. He is also dad to Cai, 9, and Karma, 21, from previous relationships.

In May, Ludacris chatted with PEOPLE about being the ultimate girl dad. He said that life as a girl dad is "absolutely amazing" and has filled him with gratitude for the lessons his daughters have taught him.

"The important lesson that I've learned from my daughters is being patient, man," he said. "I used to be the most impatient person in the world, but these girls have taught me to be more present, and more in the moment, especially at home."

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Ludacris and family

In May, all four of his daughters were on deck to watch the actor and musician be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Story continues

Ahead of the birth of his fourth daughter in 2021, Ludacris opened up to PEOPLE about fully and unabashedly embracing his role as a girl dad.

"The more girls I had, the more I tried to be a protector," he said at the time. "I want to make sure that I prepare them for the world. I'm teaching them financial literacy. They're learning piano around here. They're learning ballet. They're learning great manners because as we all know, great manners can get you places money can't. I just want them to have a variety of assets and a lot of confidence."

"I also want to make sure that they don't get their hearts broken," he added, "and if they do, that I'm the first person they come crying to."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.