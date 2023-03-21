Lucy Liu Still Has the Risqué Photos She Took of Drew Barrymore on the Set of 'Charlie's Angels'

Icons being icons.

Decades may have passed since Charlie’s Angels first hit the big screen in October 2000, but two of the cult-classic’s leading ladies, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, are still proving to be as iconic as ever.

On Tuesday, Liu made an appearance on her former co-star and longtime friend’s daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, to chat about her upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods. After touching on the upcoming project, it was only natural that the pair reflect on the past — which came with a shocking confession about a few long-lost nude portraits.

“Do you know what I was actually trying to find? And of course I'm doing a mad scramble and I'm definitely gonna unearth it," Barrymore said. "I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of Charlie's in my dressing room.”

Luckily, Liu knew exactly where they were: “I have them. I do! Of course. And you look gorgeous, as you still do, and you're so natural and so playful and having a great time,” the Oscar-winning actress revealed before quickly clarifying, “I have a series of portraits of so many people with and without clothes on, guys!”

The pair then continued to reminisce on the making of Charlie’s Angels, also starred Cameron Diaz, and the grueling training sessions that came along with it. “I remember pain, and we were pretty badass. I remember eight hours a day training, five days a week,” Liu said of the process.

“You [and Crispin Glover] were both so dedicated and me and Cameron were both so naughty sometimes,” Drew added to which Lucy teasingly replied, “[Diaz] was so good. You weren't, you were naughty.”

