Lucy Letby verdict live: Victims' parents say justice won't take away 'extreme hurt and anger'

The parents of Lucy Letby’s victims have said seeing justice done will never take away their deep feelings of “extreme hurt, anger and distress”.

In a joint statement issued through Cheshire Police, the families said the verdicts were “bittersweet” because some of the jury had been unable to reach decisions on certain charges.

They also said they were heartbroken at the prospect that they might never know why Letby attacked their babies.

“Words cannot effectively explain how we are feeling at this moment in time. We are quite simply stunned,” they said.

“To lose a baby is a heart-breaking experience that no parent should ever have to go through. But to lose a baby or to have a baby harmed in these particular circumstances is unimaginable.

“Today, justice has been served and a nurse who should have been caring for our babies has been found guilty of harming them.

“But this justice will not take away the extreme hurt, anger and distress that we have all had to experience. Some families did not receive the verdict that they expected and therefore it is a bittersweet result.

“We are heartbroken, devastated, angry and feel numb. We may never truly know why this happened.”

How a 25-year-old nurse became Britain's worst baby serial killer

The verdicts in Letby’s trial confirm her status as Britain’s worst child killer.

For at least a year, the neonatal nurse attacked and killed the most vulnerable infants in her care causing unimaginable grief to their families.

Here we trace how her offending began and how she was eventually brought to justice when colleagues accepted the unthinkable and raised the alarm.

Victim profiles

Consultants reveal reluctance of hospital management to involve police

Dr Stephen Brearey and Dr Ravi Jayaram, both consultants at the hospital, have spoken of the reluctance of hospital executives to involve the police for fear of damaging the trust’s reputation.

Dr Brearey told the BBC that he felt as though hospital management were “trying to engineer some sort of narrative or way out of this that didn’t involve going to the police”.

Meanwhile, Dr Jayaram told ITV News how he was warned that there would be blue and white tape everywhere if he called the police and “it would be really bad for the reputation of the trust” - calling it a “Kafkaesque situation”.

He added that police realised they had to be involved after listening to him for “less than 10 minutes” in 2017.

Babies could have been saved if hospital acted sooner, say consultants

Consultants who raised concerns about Lucy Letby as far back as 2015 have said babies could have been saved if hospital management had listened and acted sooner.

Dr Stephen Brearey, the neonatal unit head consultant at the Countess of Chester, first raised the 33-year-old’s association with an increase in baby collapses in June 2015, and continued to express concerns to management as more sudden and unexpected collapses followed.

Dr Brearey told the Guardian that deaths could arguably have been avoided from as early as February 2016 if executives had “responded appropriately” to an urgent meeting request from concerned doctors.

“Discussing with police at that stage would seem to be a sensible action to take,” he told the newspaper.

“If that had happened, it’s reasonable to conclude that [two] triplets, Child O and Child P would be alive today.”

Police were only contacted in 2017.

Dr Ravi Jayaram, another consultant, told ITV News: “It’s a horrible thing to say but I do genuinely believe that there are four or five babies who could be going to school now who aren’t.”

Plans to force criminals to face sentencing could be put forward by autumn

Plans for law changes to force criminals like Lucy Letby to face their sentencing hearing could be put forward as soon as the autumn.

The serial killer has indicated she will not take part in her sentencing next week, joining a string of offenders in recent years who have refused to attend court as their punishment is handed down.

The refusal of criminals to “face the music” in court was described by a source close to Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, as the “final insult” to victims and their families, as they confirmed the Government was “committed” to changing the law as soon as possible.

Mr Chalk reaffirmed the plans earlier this year after his predecessor, Dominic Raab, promised to act while under pressure over the non-attendance of the killers of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Zara Aleena and Sabina Nessa.

Judges have powers to order defendants to come to court prior to verdicts being delivered. If they fail to obey, they can be found in contempt of court and face up to two years in prison - but the law does not extend to sentencing hearings.

Watch: Police statement after verdict

Britain’s leading criminologist: Why medics really kill

The conviction of Lucy Letby provides a judicial ending – any appeals notwithstanding – to this awful and extraordinary case and a formal way of explaining what happened in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

Letby’s name will now be linked with other so-called British “Angels of Death”, such as Colin Norris, Benjamin Geen, Beverley Allitt, and also with Charles Cullen – more than likely America’s most prolific serial killer, rather than a “good nurse”.

However, this judicial ending still leaves unanswered a number of other questions – most obviously: why did Letby do it, and how could she go undetected on her killing spree for nearly a year? This last question is easier to answer than the first.

Families of four babies left waiting for answers

Families of four babies who Lucy Letby allegedly attacked have been left waiting for answers as the jury was unable to reach verdicts on all counts.

On Friday, the jury at Manchester Crown Court was discharged having found her guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more.

But, after more than 110 hours of deliberations, the jury was unable to reach verdicts on six charges of attempted murder.

In a statement read outside court, family liaison co-ordinator Janet Moore said: “Some families did not receive the verdict that they expected and therefore it is a bittersweet result.”

After the jury confirmed they were unable to reach verdicts in relation to four babies, the relatives of one of the infants stormed out of court.

Head of neonatal unit: 'Letby didn't strike me as too different'

Dr Stephen Brearey, the head of the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester, said that he remembered saying “it can’t be Lucy, not nice Lucy”, in reference to a 2015 review of the care of three babies that died.

“She didn’t strike me as too different from most nurses on the unit,” he said.

“Its something that nobody really wants to consider, that a member of staff might be harming the babies under your care.”

Commenting on the summer and autumn of 2015, he added: “It’s the first time I started to have some concerns about the unusual nature of the collapses and deaths. I emailed the unit manager after this death in October and asked to discuss Lucy Letby and her association with the deaths.

“Some of the babies didn’t respond to resuscitation quite how we expect them to, most babies get a heart rate back and their breathing would get better, but that didn’t happen in these cases like you would expect and that was unusual.”

Pictured: Letby leaving court

A police van believed to be carrying Lucy Letby leaving Manchester Crown Court after she was found guilty of the murders of seven babies - Steve Allen/PA

Letby wrote on sticky note: 'I AM EVIL I DID THIS'

During the trial, the court was shown a series of sticky notes recovered from Letby’s home in Chester.

In one note, she wrote: “I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them... I am a horrible evil person... I AM EVIL I DID THIS.”

When she was later asked about the note in a police interview, she told detectives: “I just wrote it because everything had got on top of me.

“It was when I’d not long found out I’d been removed from the unit and they were telling me my practice might be wrong, that I needed to read all my competencies – my practice might not have been good enough.

“So I felt like people were blaming my practice, that I might have hurt them without knowing through my practice, and that made me feel guilty and I just felt really isolated.”

Countess of Chester medical director: 'Deeply saddened and appalled'

Dr Nigel Scawn, the medical director at the Countess of Chester Hospital - Jacob King/Reuters

Dr Nigel Scawn, the medical director of the Countess of Chester Hospital, said that the scandal has had a “profound impact” on patients, the local community and staff.

“I speak for the whole trust when I say how deeply saddened and appalled we are at Lucy Letby’s crimes. We are extremely sorry that these crimes were committed at our hospital and our thoughts continue to be with all the families and loved ones of the babies who came to harm or who died. We cannot begin to understand what they have been through,” he said.

“This case has had a profound impact on our patients and our local community and also our staff, who come to work every day determined to provide safe and high quality care for all of our patients. Our staff are devastated by what happened, and we are committed to ensuring that lessons continue to be learnt.

“We are grateful for the co-operation of our staff, especially those who have maintained the utmost professionalism whilst giving evidence in this trial, sometimes on multiple occasions. We will continue to support them and our other staff to ensure that they receive the care and the support they need.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the Cheshire Police, for their extensive investigation and the work they did to bring this case to trial, we would also like to thank them for the comprehensive support that they have provided to all the families involved.

“Since Lucy Letby worked at our hospital, we have made significant changes to our services, and I want to provide reassurance to every patient that may access our services that they can have confidence in the care that they will receive.

“Finally and most importantly our thoughts are with all the families and loved ones at this very difficult time, thank you.”

Chief nursing officer: 'We welcome the independent inquiry'

Dame Ruth May, the chief nursing officer for England, said the NHS welcomes the independent inquiry announced by the Department of Health.

“Lucy Letby committed appalling crimes that were a terrible betrayal of the trust placed in her and our thoughts are with the families affected, who have experienced pain and suffering that few of us can imagine,” she said.

“Colleagues within the nursing profession and across the health service have been shocked and sickened to learn what she did, actions beyond belief to the nurses and staff working so hard to save lives and care for patients.

“On behalf of all of us I would like to express our profound apologies to the families for all they have been through.

“The NHS is fully committed to doing everything we can to prevent anything like this ever happening again, and we welcome the independent inquiry announced by the Department of Health and Social Care to help ensure we learn every possible lesson from this awful case.”

Independent inquiry announced

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, said the inquiry 'will seek to ensure the parents and families impacted get the answers they need' - Toby Melville/Reuters

The Government has ordered an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the deaths and attempted murders.

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, said he was determined to ensure the voices of all the parents and families affected by the case were heard.

The inquiry will examine how concerns raised by clinicians were dealt with and actions taken by the hospital, regulators and the wider NHS.

In a statement, Mr Barclay said: “I would like to send my deepest sympathy to all the parents and families impacted by this horrendous case.

“This inquiry will seek to ensure the parents and families impacted get the answers they need. I am determined their voices are heard, and they are involved in shaping the scope of the inquiry should they wish to do so.

“Following on from the work already underway by NHS England, it will help us identify where and how patient safety standards failed to be met and ensure mothers and their partners rightly have faith in our healthcare system.”

The inquiry will investigate the wider circumstances around what happened at the Countess of Chester Hospital, including the handling of concerns, and look at what actions were taken by regulators and the wider NHS.

Officials said the inquiry would be a non-statutory independent inquiry, which would focus on lessons that can be learned quickly.

The Department of Health said a chair will be appointed, and the inquiry’s proposed terms of reference – setting out the scope of the work – published in due course.

'Highly complex and extremely sensitive investigation'

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Evans and Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes - Peter Byrne/PA

Following the verdict, Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes, a senior investigating officer, said: “This has been a highly complex and extremely sensitive investigation over the past six years. We had to go right back to the start, keeping an open mind and being careful not to draw any conclusions.

“The last thing we expected to find was a suspect responsible for these deaths and non-fatal collapses. It was a long, drawn-out process but no stone was left unturned. We had to do it right - not rush it.

“This has been an investigation like no other - in scope, complexity and magnitude.

“We had to deal with this as 17 separate investigations - we are normally used to dealing with one murder or attempted murder investigation at a time let alone something on this scale.

“What started out as a team of eight quickly increased and, at the height of the investigation, featured almost 70 officers and civilian staff working together - in a bid to unearth the answers that the families so desperately deserved.

“Turning up at the home of a family who have lost a baby, grieved for their loss and are trying to move on from that is difficult enough, but having to tell them that someone who was meant to be caring for their little one could ultimately be responsible for their death - is not an easy task.

“I want to say thank you to the whole investigation team in recognition of all of their dedication and hard work - without you we wouldn’t be in this position today.”

Police fear Letby may have killed more babies

Lucy Letby may have harmed more babies, police fear, as detectives reveal they are investigating deaths of children throughout her nursing career.

Cheshire Police has confirmed it is pursuing a number of active investigations spanning her five-year career, including events at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes, who led Operation Hummingbird, the investigation into Letby, said his team would investigate the entire time the killer had access to neonatal units.

“We are yet to establish the full extent of everything,” he said, adding: “The investigation needs to go on.”

DS Hughes said his team was committed to “a full and thorough investigation” but warned they did not have “unlimited resources”.

Neonatal deaths at Countess of Chester hospital

Victims' families: 'This justice will not take away from the extreme hurt'

Families of the victims have expressed their “extreme hurt, anger and distress”.

Janet Moore, a family liaison co-ordinator at Cheshire Constabulary, read out a statement on behalf of the families, saying: “Today justice has been served and the nurse who should have been caring for our babies has been found guilty of harming them.

“But this justice will not take away from the extreme hurt, anger and distress that we have all had to experience.

“Some families did not receive the verdict that they expected and therefore it is a bittersweet result.

“We are heartbroken, devastated, angry and feel numb.

“We may never truly know why this happened.”

Former hospital boss: 'The crimes that have been committed are appalling'

Tony Chambers, the former chief executive of the Countess of Chester Hospital, said he was “truly sorry” for what the families have gone through.

In a statement, Mr Chambers said: “All my thoughts are with the children at the heart of this case and their families and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“I am truly sorry for what all the families have gone through.

“The crimes that have been committed are appalling and I am deeply saddened by what has come to light.”

The BBC also reported that Mr Chambers said he would “co-operate fully and openly” with any post-trial inquiry.

City of Chester MP calls for full public inquiry

Samantha Dixon, the MP for the City of Chester, has called for a public inquiry into the scandal.

In a statement, she said: “The families that have endured this unimaginable suffering deserve to know exactly what happened, and those who use our NHS services need the reassurance that it can never happen again. That’s why, today, I have written to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, asking for a full, independent and public inquiry into this case.

“Too many people now live with the consequences of the catastrophic harm caused by Letby. An attempt on a child’s life is one of the most depraved acts a person can commit. And the death of a child is the hardest burden to bear.

“To know such actions were caused deliberately is truly terrible.

“For the families at the heart of this, I feel intense sadness and stand beside them in their grief and sorrow.

“I pay tribute to Cheshire Police who have investigated this highly complex case over the past six years. I know they have supported the families and those who have given evidence, throughout.

“Following today’s verdict, the time is right to seek the reassurance that no one could ever again perpetrate crimes as hideous as these.

“The families whose children were killed and harmed, the community I represent and families across the country need to know their children are protected and safe.

“The Government should now institute a full, independent and public inquiry into the circumstances in which these crimes were perpetrated.”

Charge sheet

Lucy Letby charge sheet

02:28 PM BST

Letby revealed she was 'concerned' over baby deaths

Lucy Letby claimed she was worried about the increase in deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital in newly released videos of police interviews.

Custody footage released by Cheshire Police shows the neonatal nurse being questioned 13 hours after her arrest in a dawn raid.

Speaking quietly and looking at the floor, Letby, wearing a grey tracksuit, says: “They told me there had been a lot more deaths and I’d been linked as someone who had been there for a lot of them.”

She is then asked by a female detective whether she had any concerns about a rise in mortality rate in the neonatal unit.

“Yes”, she replies.

02:24 PM BST

Letby timeline

'Lessons need to be learned'

Tim Annett, a lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, which represents a number of parents affected by Letby’s crimes, said: “This is a truly shocking case which has seen families ripped apart by the death of a baby or their child being left with serious injuries in the most horrific circumstances.

“The last few months and listening to the evidence must have taken an unimaginable toll on the families involved.

“Nothing will ever make up for what’s happened, but lessons need to be learned about the early recognition of serious and avoidable harm, and ensuring appropriate steps are taken to avoid or minimise the risk of further harm especially for the most vulnerable patients such as babies.

“If families have further questions or concerns over care provided to them, it’s vital they’re also supported to receive the answers they deserve.

“We continue to support those we represent at this incredibly difficult and emotional time.”

Calls for public inquiry into scandal

The parents of twin boys who Letby attempted to murder have said that a public inquiry should be held into the scandal and claims that hospital managers ignored warnings about Letby.

Asked if there should be a public inquiry, the father replied: “Yes, definitely. A public inquiry. The higher management, they need to be held accountable.

“The doctors raised their concerns, and they didn’t act upon them, they dismissed them. And it could have been prevented.”

Watch: Letby being questioned by police after her arrest

'Today is not a time for celebration. There are no winners'

Following the verdict, Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Evans, the deputy senior investigating officer, said: “Today is not a time for celebration. There are no winners in this case.

“Our focus right now is very much on the families of the babies. The compassion and strength shown by the parents – and wider family members – has been overwhelming.

“Today is all about them – and we must not lose sight of that. I cannot begin to imagine how the families in this case feel today. We will all take some time to reflect on today’s verdict both the guilty and the not guilty verdicts.

“I would like to say thank you to the families for putting their trust in us and I hope that this process has provided them with some of the answers they have been waiting for. We will continue to work closely with each of the families in the days and weeks ahead in order to ensure they have the support they all require in light of everything they have experienced.

“My thoughts – and those of the whole prosecution team – remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

'It is not the end of our search for answers'

Yvonne Agnew, the head of clinical negligence Cardiff at Slater and Gordon, who represents two of the families affected, said that the verdicts do not end the “search for answers”.

“While today marks the conclusion of this trial, it is not the end of our search for answers and our fight for justice for our clients,” she said.

“For more than eight months, we’ve had to hear some of the most harrowing details about what happened to our client’s children, something no parent should ever have to experience.

“Becoming a parent is a particularly vulnerable time in anyone’s life. If your child needs special care, in that moment of helplessness, you put your utmost trust in medical professionals to do their best for you in what many people will tell you is the safest possible place – a hospital.

“We are determined that lessons are learnt by the Countess of Chester Hospital, the NHS and the wider medical profession so that no babies or parents are put in harm’s way like this again.”

Quiet ‘geek’ who became a killer feared she’d never have children of her own

Lucy Letby

To some, she was a quiet, geeky student. To her friends, the one who loved to salsa. To her family, she seemed the devoted daughter - and to many of her patients, she appeared to be a dedicated, caring nurse.

There were many sides to Lucy Letby, but few who met her would have put her down as a conniving and manipulative murderer, let alone one of Britain’s worst serial killers.

Parents of twins: Letby became angry when she failed to kill our babies

01:33 PM BST

Police fear there could be more victims

Cheshire Police have already said they believe Letby may be responsible for other attacks and detectives are currently pursuing a number of active investigations.

As part of their work they are reviewing all 4,000 admissions of babies into neonatal units at the two hospitals where Letby worked between 2012 and 2016, the Countess of Chester and Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Watch: The moment Letby is arrested

Letby being arrested

Detectives have released footage of the moment Letby was first arrested on suspicion of being the most prolific child killer in British history.

Cheshire Police knocked on the neonatal nurse’s door just after 6am on July 3, 2018 in a moment Letby would later describe as “traumatic” to try to gain sympathy from jurors.

Jury deliberated for over 100 hours

The jury spent a total of 110 hours and 26 minutes deliberating their decisions, after which the judge released them from having to perform jury service ever again.

Mr Justice James Goss thanked the jury for their long and careful work, telling them: “This has been a most distressing and upsetting case. I want to thank you for the way you have fulfilled your jury service in this case. Jury service is the most important service any citizen can be called on to perform.”

Judge Goss went on to thank the jurors for the “obvious care and sense of responsibility” with which they carried out their deliberations.

01:24 PM BST

Letby was not in court to hear verdicts

Lucy Letby was not present in court when the final verdicts were delivered.

Her parents, John and Susan, were also not in attendance.

Lucy Letby was absent from the dock as verdicts were delivered

The trial

Letby’s trial began at Manchester Crown Court on October 10, 2022. Letby pleaded not guilty to seven counts of murder, and fifteen counts of attempted murder relating to ten babies.

Letby herself gave evidence to the court in May 2023.

The trial was originally due to last approximately six months, but went on until July 10, 2023 when the jury was sent to consider verdicts.

The jury returned its final verdicts on August 18, 2023.

Arrest

In June 2016, consultants met to discuss “unexpected and inexplicable” events on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester. Letby was removed from front line duties.

In September 2016, Letby became aware of the allegations against her after receiving a letter informing her she was being held responsible for the deaths.

In May 2017, police launched an investigation into the deaths. In July 2018, Letby was arrested for the first time and charged with the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of a further six.

Letby’s home at Arran Avenue, Hereford, was searched by police following the arrest. She was bailed on July 6, 2018 as police continued their inquiries.

On June 11, 2019, Letby was arrested for a second time and charged with three additional attempted murder counts.

On November 10, 2020, Letby was arrested for a third and final time. One of the murder charges was later changed to attempted murder. Letby was denied bail and remained in police custody.

Lucy Letby's upbringing

Born in January 1990, Letby grew up in Hereford, where she attended a comprehensive school before enrolling at the University of Chester to study nursing.

Letby graduated with a nursing degree and qualified as a band 5 nurse in September 2011.

In January 2012, she started working full-time at the Countess of Chester Hospital, living in accommodation on the grounds.

In March 2014, she undertook Neonatal Qualified In Speciality training to work with intensive care infants.

CPS: 'Letby's attacks were a complete betrayal of the trust placed in her'

Pascale Jones, a senior crown prosecutor with the complex casework unit of CPS Mersey Cheshire said:

Lucy Letby was entrusted to protect some of the most vulnerable babies. Little did those working alongside her know that there was a murderer in their midst. She did her utmost to conceal her crimes, by varying the ways in which she repeatedly harmed babies in her care. She sought to deceive her colleagues and pass off the harm she caused as nothing more than a worsening of each baby’s existing vulnerability. In her hands, innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids or medication like insulin would become lethal. She perverted her learning and weaponised her craft to inflict harm, grief and death. Time and again, she harmed babies, in an environment which should have been safe for them and their families. Parents were exposed to her morbid curiosity and her fake compassion. Too many of them returned home to empty baby rooms. Many surviving children live with permanent consequences of her assaults upon their lives. Her attacks were a complete betrayal of the trust placed in her. My thoughts are with families of the victims who may never have closure, but who now have answers to questions which had troubled them for years.

Timeline of murders

First murder - Baby A (8 June 2015)

Second murder - Baby C (14 June 2015)

Third murder - Baby D (22 June 2015)

Fourth murder - Baby E (4 August 2015)

Fifth murder - Baby I (23 Oct 2015)

Sixth murder - Baby O (23 June 2016)

Seventh murder - Baby P (24 June 2016)

Verdicts were delivered in stages

On Tuesday August 8, Letby was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder in relation to the poisoning of two infants with insulin.

As those verdicts were handed down, the neonatal nurse broke down and sobbed uncontrollably.

Three days later on Friday August 11, six more guilty verdicts were handed down, including four counts of murder.

This time, Letby kept her head bowed throughout. But her mother, Susan, who has attended every day of the trial with husband John, cried out “this can’t be right, this can’t be right”, before breaking down.

On Wednesday August 16, the jury returned seven more verdicts, and it was confirmed that she had been found guilty of all the murders with which she had been charged.

Some of the parents of the victims sobbed quietly, comforting one another as the verdicts were delivered.

On this occasion Letby refused to leave her cell, informing the judge she was not willing to take part in the rest of the proceedings.

Just before lunchtime on Friday, the jury informed the judge they were unable to reach verdicts on the six outstanding charges and they were discharged.

Letby was acquitted of two attempted murders.

Welcome to our coverage of Lucy Letby's verdict

We will be bringing you live coverage of the Lucy Letby verdicts, including the latest news and reaction from Manchester Crown Court.

Patrick Sawer, our senior reporter, is at the court, while Martin Evans and crime correspondent Will Bolton are working on the case from London.

The verdicts were delivered after jurors heard evidence over nine months, before retiring to deliberate on Monday, July 10.

