Lucy Letby: NHS chief says service must 'reflect now' on issues of 'culture and confidence' raised by nurse's case

Issues highlighted by the Lucy Letby case around NHS culture and the confidence of its staff and patients to speak out must be reflected on now, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard has said.

In a weekly bulletin to staff, she said an inquiry into how the nurse was able to murder seven babies will be "an important source of learning", but that the service should also consider what can be done now.

"A lot of progress has been made in the years since Lucy Letby committed her crimes - particularly on patient safety reporting, the introduction of medical examiners, and a strengthened Freedom to Speak Up (FTSU) policy," she said.

"But none of us looking at what is reported to have happened in this case, could ever be comfortable that we have collectively done enough on issues like safety and quality, as well as culture and the confidence that both staff and patients alike have - that where they have concerns they will be listened to and acted upon."

The government has confirmed it is launching a statutory inquiry into the case which will "examine the cases' wider circumstances", including "the conduct of the wider NHS and its regulators".

Letby, 33, was convicted last month of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six more while working as a neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester hospital between June 2015 and 2016.

She was sentenced to 14 whole-life orders - meaning she will never be released from prison.

During the trial, it emerged that repeated concerns about Letby raised by staff within the neonatal unit were ignored by hospital bosses.

Both the neonatal unit head consultant, Dr Stephen Brearey, and another consultant Dr Ravi Jayaram, have spoken of hospital executives' reluctance to involve the police for fear of damaging the trust's reputation. Officers were only contacted in 2017.

Detectives are continuing to review the care of 4,000 babies admitted to hospital while Letby was working as a neonatal nurse.

The period covers her spell at the Countess of Chester from January 2012 to the end of June 2016, and includes two work placements at Liverpool Women's Hospital in 2012 and 2015.