Lucy Inman, candidate for NC Supreme Court seat 3

Name: Lucy Inman

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 61

Campaign website: Lucyinmanforjustice.com

Occupation: Judge, NC Court of Appeals

Education: J.D. with honors, University of North Carolina School of Law, 1990. B.A., North Carolina State University, English with highest honors, 1984.

Have you run for elected office before? NC Court of Appeals, NC Supreme Court

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: I have been an active member and served on the board of directors of the following civic organizations: The Roanoke Island Historical Association, Gregg Museum of Art & Design, BarCARES NC, The Lucy Daniels Foundation, Disability Rights NC (prior to my service as a judge), North Carolinians Against Gun Violence (prior to my service as a judge) and I am an active member of the Rotary Club of Raleigh.

What reforms, if any, do you think could make the criminal justice system more fair?

Appellate judges have no authority to make criminal justice reforms. We need increased funding from the legislature for courts, public attorneys, rehabilitation programs, mental health crisis intervention, and law enforcement. Trial judges and law enforcement officers have the authority and discretion to consider the specific facts of criminal cases, risk of harm to others, ability to post bail or pay fines, and other factors when deciding conditions of arrest, pretrial release, and sentencing.

Are the state’s courts accessible enough to average North Carolinians? If not, what are some improvements you will advocate for, if elected?

We must improve court technology and provide internet connectivity in every county so more citizens can resolve legal matters without visiting a courthouse. Online access increases compliance, reduces procedures and penalties triggered by nonpayment or a missed court date, avoids the costs and barriers of going to court, and reduces unnecessary crowds. We should replicate statewide the drug courts, mental health courts, and veterans courts that successfully serve some counties.

Tell us about a specific event in your legal career of which you are most proud.

As a Superior Court judge, I presided in a contentious personal injury trial that did not go well for the plaintiff. He appeared frustrated and angry, including when he testified. The jury returned a verdict against him. Weeks later, I received a letter from him thanking me for treating him with respect and making sure the trial was fair. He had nothing to gain from me at that time. When the party disappointed by the outcome has confidence in the justice system, I am proud of the work we do.