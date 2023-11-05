Lucy Hale Told Me She's Walked the "Entire City" of New York in These Comfy Sneakers

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

She's been a "long-term" fan of the brand.

Loci Wear

I was first introduced to Lucy Hale on Pretty Little Liars, which I religiously watched. And any PLL stan will probably agree with me on this: Hale had the best outfits in the show, hands down. But her stellar style didn’t start nor did it end with the end of, well, Pretty Little Liars. Instead, it morphed into her real-life, cool-girl style moments built with staples like bermuda shorts, trench coats, and pinstripe trousers. Another one of her fashion must-haves? Sneakers from eco-friendly sneaker brand, Løci, which has also been worn by the likes of Mila Kunis, Ben Affleck, and Eva Longoria.

Hale exclusively shared with InStyle that she’s been a “long-term” fan of Løci kicks because of their vegan design. “The older I've gotten, the more I'm trying to be conscious of the choices that I'm making in my life,” Hale told InStyle. And Løci’s shoes are one smart, earth-friendly option that prove you can still look fashionable without having a negative impact on the planet. That said, it only makes sense that her passion for the brand turned into a standout collaboration that includes three sneaker styles in a variety of colors that are sure to sell out.

Løci Neo Sneaker

Loci

$245

Buy on lociwear.com

Loci

$245

Buy on lociwear.com

“My ultimate favorite is called the Neo,” Hale shared. “I like it because it's definitely more of a basketball style shoe, and it's very ’90s.” She’s right, especially considering the Neo comes in a vivid red and vibrant blue, creating a “really funky and retro” shoe you can wear off the courts, too. As for how she likes to style it? Hale shared she pairs the silhouette with everything from dresses to menswear suits, adding that she even wears them while flying, which means the comfort certainly isn’t lacking, either.

Løci Fusion Sneaker

Loci

$235

Buy on lociwear.com

Story continues

The Fusion is another standout style available in a soft pink and beige; Hale calls it a “runner-type shoe” that feels “very ’70s,” and it already has another celeb fan: Naomi Watts. The kick includes a foam insole, rubber bottom, and an ocean plastic upper, but the cherry on top? Hale deems them the “most comfortable” pair in the collection, calling them “very functional” and “good for every day.”

Løci Legend Sneaker

Loci

$215

Buy on lociwear.com

The third silhouette is the Legend, which is available in a sleek white and beige colorway. The high-top adds a sporty touch that looks great with blazers, cropped tops, and even maxi dresses. Or, make like Hale and style the Legend with “anything oversized.” Because chunky high-tops plus an oversized suit reads fashionista to a T.

While each sneaker looks incredibly cool, that’s not the only draw. The entire collection is “really functional” and “durable,” according to Hale. Just take it from the actress herself, who’s really put the kicks to the test. “I walked the entire city of New York in my Løcis and they stood up [to the test].” Amen, Hale. I know exactly what she means, as I’ve worn my Løcis for five miles without getting blisters, aches, or pains.

Loci Wear

But wait, there’s more. Hale shared that you can and should wear Løci sneakers “anywear in the world,” during “any season,” and at “anytime of day.” In fact, she proved this by wearing one of the brand’s earlier styles while filming for a year, taking them to Canada, Spain, and New York. “They've stood the test of time in different countries, and I’m still holding onto them.”

Convinced you need a pair now? Shop Hale’s exclusive collaboration above, and add some of the below best-sellers to your cart while you’re at it.

Løci Origin Sneakers

Loci Wear

$185

Buy on lociwear.com

Løci Classic Sneakers

Loci

$195

Buy on lociwear.com

Løci Balance Sneakers

Loci

$195

Buy on lociwear.com

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.