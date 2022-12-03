Lucy Hale Looks Like a Gift on the Red Carpet in a Monochrome Cutout Pant Set

Emily Tannenbaum
·3 min read

Lucy Hale just demonstrated how to dress for your next holiday party without wearing a sparkling mini dress or comically ugly sweater.

On December 2, Hale walked the red carpet for the Women in Cinema event at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Dressed in head-to-toe red, Hale wore a Valentino pant set with cutouts down the arms and legs with sweet bow details. She paired the monochrome look with a small red Bulgari bag and velvet platform pumps. To top off the look, the brunette wore her hair down with a bold red lip.

Lucy Hale attends the &quot;Women in Cinema&quot; red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022.

"Women in Cinema" - Red Carpet - The Red Sea International Film Festival

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Lucy Hale attends the &quot;Women in Cinema&quot; red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022.

"Women in Cinema" - Red Carpet - The Red Sea International Film Festival

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Also in attendance was Priyanka Chopra, who stunned in a golden yellow gown and overcoat by Nicolas Jebran, which she paired with Bulgari jewels.

Priyanka Chopra attends the &quot;Women in Cinema&quot; red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022.

"Women in Cinema" - Red Carpet - The Red Sea International Film Festival

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

This is the second time in recent months that Lucy Hale has worn pants on a red carpet. Back in July, Hale dressed in a green leather suit pumps to a screening of HBOMax's Pretty Little Liars reboot, Original Sin. Wearing her hair back, Hale paired the ensemble with a black corset, platform pumps, and three gold chain necklaces.

Lucy Hale arrives at the Exclusive Screening Of HBOMax's &quot;Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin&quot; at Warner Bros. Studios on July 15, 2022.

Exclusive Screening Of HBOMax's "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" - Arrivals

Lucy Hale arrives at the Exclusive Screening Of HBOMax's "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" at Warner Bros. Studios on July 15, 2022.
Steve Granitz

Following seven seasons on the hit Freeform series, the original Pretty Little Liars star said she went through a “dark time” following the conclusion of the series in 2017. “The show changed our lives overnight," she told People in 2021. "We were so young, so busy, and over­worked. But you're up on this mountain, and you're like, ‘Every­ thing is so great! People love us!’ When you step outside of that, you're like, ‘That's not normal.’ After the show ended, it was a dark time in my life. It made me realize, ‘Oh God, I actually don't know what I like about myself.’”

She continued, “I just really had to hang out with myself. I'm at a point now where I love what I do, but I also like who I am outside of that. That, to me, is a big accomplishment because I didn't know if I'd ever be able to say that about myself.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour

