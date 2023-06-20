Lucy Bronze: I’m not worried about missing big names. We’ve got players in better form than ever

Lucy Bronze is well used to winning silverware and she's sure she can add to her trophy cabinet with England at the World Cup - Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

Lucy Bronze has dismissed concerns about England’s chances of success at the World Cup, insisting she is “not worried” about the absence of so many key players because of injury and retirement.

European Championship Golden Boot winner Beth Mead, the vastly experienced and skilled Fran Kirby and captain and defensive rock Leah Williamson have all been ruled out of the tournament due to knee injuries.

When you also consider that two more of the team that beat Germany to win the Euros at Wembley last July have retired – striker Ellen White and midfield veteran Jill Scott – England, at first glance, look too depleted to be able to beat the world’s best teams this summer.

Bronze has heard the doubters and listened to the critics – and is not impressed. The Barcelona right-back, who is the most decorated English footballer, male or female, of her generation, half smiles, half sneers at the negative chat.

Fresh from her fourth Champions League-winning campaign, having previously won it three times with Lyon, Bronze has pushed back against the assumption this group will not be talented enough.

“I felt really bad for the three of them,” Bronze said when asked about the injuries to Kirby, Mead and Williamson. “I know how painful it is for them to miss out on a World Cup, to have that dream taken away from you is devastating.

“Those three players have all been a big part of our success last summer. All three would make a big difference for any team at the World Cup and it’s just unfortunate for us that it is our team, but we will cope with it a lot better than people seem to think.”

Beth Mead is one of several first-choice players out of the World Cup due to injury - AFP/Adrian Dennis

Warming to the theme, Bronze shone a light on some of the players who may not have had the same crossover success in terms of celebrity status, arguing that England have more than enough strength in depth to cope.

“We would obviously be a better team having the three of them with us. But equally we have prepared for this,” she added.

“We are missing three big names, probably three of the biggest names, but we have excellent players to come in and replace them. I’m not worried about it at all. We’ve been playing without Meado and Fran for a long time now [because of injuries]. We do have top-level players and experienced players who can come in.

“Look at Alex Greenwood, who will come in for Leah. They play in a similar position and style, and Alex is technically, especially with her left foot, as good as anyone out there. She is unbelievable.

“Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway are probably two of our most crucial players and they are coming off the back of unbelievable seasons, probably their best seasons at club level. But they haven’t been spoken about as much because they’ve been playing abroad with Barcelona and Bayern Munich. That gets overlooked.

Georgia Stanway has been playing well for Bayern Munich and Bronze believes players like her can keep England challenging for the title - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

“The players who are missing have been playing in England and there is obviously a lot of focus on them, but I don’t feel any less confident going into the tournament. We’ve still got key players going who have been in excellent form.”

Bronze’s message to the players who are going to Australia is that any of them can become the new heroine of English football. This is their moment to shine, just as others did last summer.

“Chloe Kelly is a great example of what can happen,” Bronze said. “She had played three games before the Euros and was barely involved in that tournament, but she became a living legend by scoring the goal that won the final.

“She took her moment. Any player is capable of doing that in our squad, any player can have a moment like that and win a game, or win the whole thing. We’ve got players who have had really good seasons, who have a lot of quality, who have their chance now at a World Cup.

“Chloe is coming off the back of arguably the best season of her career. Rachel Daly has had the best season of her career. Mary Earps has been voted the best goalkeeper in the world.

“Keira and myself have just won the Champions League with Barcelona. Georgia Stanway has just won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. Then you have the Chelsea girls who have just won the WSL.

“We’ve got players in better moments in their careers and in better form than they have ever been before. I’m not worried. I’m very focused on what we can do, not what we can’t.”

