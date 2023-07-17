Lucy Bronze interview: ‘We won the Euros but the World Cup is what matters'

Getting a star above the crest on the Lionesses shirt is what motivates Lucy Bronze - Fifa/Gareth Cattermole

Despite everything she has achieved and all the trophies she has won, there has always been something missing for Lucy Bronze: the small star above the crest on her England jersey that signifies a World Cup win.

That missing star, which the men have on their shirts after their 1966 triumph, has bothered Bronze for years and will fuel her summer mission to “complete” football.

Even in the moment of her greatest triumph, England’s European Championship victory over Germany last year, the thought of what she still needed to do pierced through the glow of the celebrations.

As the most decorated English player of her generation, male or female – four Champions League winners’ medals, with Lyon and Barcelona, multiple domestic league titles and cups in England, France and Spain, as well as that Euros medal – Bronze now wants the big one.

“I’ve won everything,” Bronze says. “But there is one glaring omission and that is the World Cup. When we won the Euros, on one hand it felt like something was complete, as I didn’t want to go through my entire career without winning something for England. We ticked that box, but the World Cup is the big one, the one that really matters. Getting that little star above the crest on your shirt makes everything complete.

“Growing up, watching football and wearing England shirts when I was a kid, the men always had that little star on their shirt. When we started getting our own shirts made, we didn’t have a star on it. It has always felt like something was missing, a quiet reminder that we hadn’t done what they have done. We need to get one there asap. It’s always there in the back of your mind, every time I pull on that shirt, it has reminded me … It motivates me.”

Lucy Bronze played a key role in the Lionesses Euro 2022 victory - PA/Jonathan Brady

‘I didn’t dream about winning the Euros’

One of the reasons Bronze has been so successful is her willingness to challenge herself, constantly. It is relentless, bordering on obsessive. It is something all elite sportspeople have, one of the reasons why they become the best of the best.

“It’s my biggest weakness and my biggest strength,” she explains with a self-deprecating sigh. “There are worse things to have as a professional athlete, I suppose.

“I’m constantly striving for the next thing, the next victory, the next landmark in my career. I suppose it’s one of the best assets, but it also means I’m never truly satisfied with what I have or what I have just achieved.

“I’ve always had the view that, when I’ve retired and I look back on my career, then I’ll be happy and proud of my achievements. But while I’m in the thick of it, it’s always about, ‘What can I do next? What is the next thing I haven’t won or the mission I haven’t completed?’

“It’s the World Cup. It can’t be anything else. There was never a chance I was going to be satisfied with just winning the Euros. That wasn’t the tournament I dreamed about winning, if I’m honest.”

‘I love helping our younger players’

At the age of 31, Bronze has, for the first time, had to confront the possibility that she might not get another chance after this year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand. This is her third World Cup. She broke into the side at the 2015 tournament in Canada, where England unexpectedly reached the semi-finals. She performed superbly as England’s best player when they reached the last four in France in 2019.

This time, she will be England’s most-capped player. The shy, slightly awkward girl from Northumberland, who replaced Alex Scott as the country’s right-back in Canada eight years ago, has become the team’s figurehead. A leader without the captain’s armband, respected and admired – possibly even a little feared – by the younger generation who have followed her.

Lucy Bronze is the most experienced player in the England World Cup squad - The FA Collection/Naomi Baker

“I’ve loved every phase of it,” she says. “I remember being the young kid in the squad and me and Jordan Nobbs had a whale of a time. We were so carefree.

“Then there was the middle generation, where you have a bit more to give and a bit more to show in terms of responsibility, but I’ve never been someone who shies away from a challenge.

“I’m one of the older ones now, certainly the most experienced, and I love it when the younger players come and ask me questions. I’ve got so many experiences, good and bad, and I want players like Lauren James and Lauren Hemp – and all the younger players – to know they can speak to me about whatever and I’ll try and help.

“I get to share some words of wisdom, which probably isn’t something I thought would be the case when I started out. In fact, I absolutely did not think this would be something I would do… not only do, but enjoy.

“I didn’t ever think I would be a people person. When I was younger, I was deadly shy. I didn’t like speaking to people, I hated talking about myself in interviews. I’ve grown up, I’ve found myself and I enjoy doing things now that I absolutely hated when I was younger.”

Bronze could be England’s captain, especially with Leah Williamson missing the tournament through injury. Is it a sore point that Millie Bright has taken the armband rather than her?

“I’ve always tried to be a leader on the pitch,” Bronze says. “That’s where I’m comfortable. I’ve never been the captain of England and Sarina [Wiegman] knows it’s not something I really want to do anymore either.

“In my career, other players, managers and the media have put pressure on me to want to be the captain. But what does that mean? It’s an armband. I’m still the leader of the team but without the hassle that comes with the job. Millie will be our captain in Australia and I think that’s a great decision.

“Whether I was wearing the armband or not, I would still feel exactly the same. Sarina still comes to me to talk before and during games. We have a great relationship, we talk all the time about stuff.

“The captain has become a thing the media put a lot of focus on, but as a group of players we have many leaders within the team. I’ve grown into that role, I certainly don’t need an armband to tell me that or tell the players that.”

Bronze is a leader in the England team despite not wearing the armband - The FA Collection/Matt Lewis

‘I’ve fallen in love with football again’

Bronze is not the person she was. She is more than just the best right-back in the world, she is one of the most iconic names in the women’s game. But even now she is still learning, still striving for perfection, which is why the move to Barcelona has been so good for her.

“It’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life. I’ve absolutely loved it. Learning another new language, a new lifestyle and a new football culture, it has been everything I hoped it would be and more.

“I wanted to be playing with the best players in the world and learn a different style of the game. I’ve found another way to enjoy football. I’ve fallen in love with football again. I joined Barcelona and I feel like I’m 15 years old again and I’m loving life.”

Lift the World Cup with England this summer and even Bronze may finally have run out of things to win. You suspect, though, she will not see it that way.

