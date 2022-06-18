Lucy Bronze completes Barcelona transfer after Manchester City exit

(The FA via Getty Images)

England full-back Lucy Bronze has joined Barcelona on a two-year-deal.

The 30-year-old left Manchester City and joins a Barca side who won all 30 of their Primera Division games last season, keeping a remarkable 26 clean sheets along the way and conceding only 23 goals in the process.

Bronze made 111 appearances for City, scoring 14 goals, in her second spell at the club.

She previously played for the club between 2014 and 2017, winning the FAWSL title, Continental Tyres League Cup and Women’s FA Cup.

Bronze also won three successive Champions League titles with Lyon between 2017 and 2020 and was named the FIFA Best Women’s Player of the Year two years ago.

Bronze told the Barcelona website: "I’m very happy to play for a club like FC Barcelona, one of the biggest teams in the world. I really want to start working with the team.

"After a couple of conversations, you can’t say no to Barca."

Additional reporting from PA