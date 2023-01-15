‘Lucky’ SC woman doesn’t leave work after winning six-figure lottery jackpot

A Midlands woman won’t let winning a six-figure lottery jackpot keep her from working. In fact, she finished the day at her job even after she realized she had won $375,000 on a scratch-off game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

She bought a snack in addition to the winning ticket at the Quik Trip on Wilson Boulevard in Blythewood, according to the release. The convenience store/gas station is right off Exit 24 on Interstate 77, about a mile from Westwood High School.

After returning to work, she scratched off the prize, officials said. Instead of going to cash in her winnings, she worked the rest of the day as usual, according to the release.

“I’ll be ready to retire at some point, but no time soon,” the woman said in the release.

The woman’s name has not been released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The winner didn’t say what she plans to do with the newfound windfall.

“I feel really lucky,” she said.

The odds of winning the top prize in the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game are one-in-960,000, and two of the eight top prizes in the scratch-off game remain unclaimed, according to the release.

The convenience store received a commission of $3,750 for selling the claimed winning ticket, according to the release.