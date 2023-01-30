Lucky Saint to open first pub after £10m cash injection

Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor
·2 min read

Alcohol-free beer brand Lucky Saint is to open its first pub after securing £10 million to supercharge its ambitious growth plans.

The pub, which will also operate as the group’s headquarters, is due to open in Marylebone in March 2023.

Luke Boase, founder of the business, said that for now the opening will be “the only one” – but added that he would “never say never” to further venues in the longer term if it proves a success.

The planned opening of The Lucky Saint pub, which was formerly the Mason Arms, comes more than two years after the company first set out its ambitions to open a hospitality venue.

Lucky Saint founder Luke Boase
Lucky Saint founder Luke Boase (Lucky Saint/PA)

“We needed somewhere that could be a home for the brand as well as a pub, so it took a fair amount of time to get it right,” Mr Boase said.

“To be honest, us finding the pub partly came down to Greg James from Radio 1. He shared an image of the pub, closed up, saying that this is the best pub in London and someone needs to open it up again.

“We already knew of the Mason Arms but it was just ideal in terms of what we needed.”

The founder said the pub will provide a “great chance” for the business to interact directly with drinkers.

It comes weeks after the brand raised £10 million funding round led by consumer investor Beringea and JamJar investments, the fund set up by Innocent smoothies’ founders.

The pub will sell both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, with initiatives aimed to champion alcohol-free, such as a training cellar to host workshops and tastings aimed at the burgeoning category.

The pub will also have upper levels acting as offices and event spaces, as well as including a podcast studio.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive officer of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “Lucky Saint are a business full of brilliant ideas, with a passion for people, so it’s a natural fit for them to invest in and support the pub industry.

“It’s great to see the old institution, The Mason’s Arms, given a new lease of life as The Lucky Saint.”

