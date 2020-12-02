‘We are lucky to have public figures like you’: Mark Ruffalo and other celebrities congratulate Elliot Page for coming out as trans

Olivia Petter
·2 min read
(Getty Images for IMDb)
(Getty Images for IMDb)

A number of celebrities have congratulated Elliot Page after the actor came out as transgender on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on social media, the Juno star said that he is “proud to share that I am trans", adding that his pronouns are he/they.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” he continued.

The actor, who came out as gay in 2014, went on to say how he could not “begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self”.

Page added: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.”

The Juno and Inception star has since been inundated with congratulatory messages across social media from fans, LGBT+ organisations, and fellow celebrities.

The actor Mark Ruffalo replied on Twitter: "Congratulation, Elliot, in committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid about it.

“You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you.”

Meanwhile, the actor Sir Patrick Stewart replied: “I am proud to be your friend.”

Other celebrities to offer their congratulations included Sophia Bush, Piper Parabo and Josh Gad, who tweeted: “Love you. Thank you for your courage, your honesty and your truth. You are an inspiration.”

On Instagram, Page’s wife, Emma Portner commented: “Love you so much Elliot”.

Kate Mara and Miley Cyrus also commented supportive messages on Page’s post, with the singer writing: “Elliot rules!”.

Page is best known for playing a pregnant teenager in Juno in the 2007 film alongside Alison Janney and Michael Cera.

He most recently starred in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, and is said to continue his role in the show.

Olivia Colman condemns ‘violence and hostility’ against trans women

