Lucky Outlines the Sherman Prospect - Sampling 1.6 g/t Gold at Surface

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that field work on the southwestern section of the Fortuna 4 concession, has outlined the Sherman Prospect ("Sherman"), An area of significant quartz veining, measuring approximately 5.5 km by 4.5 km. Sherman lies approximately 6.6 km southwest of the Emma Prospect (please click here to see location map). Results from rock chip samples confirm the alteration area has anomalous gold with samples up to 1.6 g/t gold.

Lucky's CEO, Mr. Francois Perron stated: "The team has outlined another significant prospect at Sherman. We are still in the early days of understanding how the gold is related to a set of veins that are being uncovered. What is important is not only the scale of size, of 20 km2 but also the evidence of the presence of gold. I am very excited that our first campaign in this area has already confirmed enough potential to warrant more exploration work in the future. Our COVID-19 health & safety protocols continue to allow the team to be effective in the field. I want to thank them personally for the work they are carrying out."

Geological outcrop mapping has outlined a large area ranging from 1 millimetre up to 2 meter-wide quartz veins with fine disseminated pyrite. The 1 millimetre-wide quartz veinlets are generally hosted in schistose rocks of probable Paleozoic age, and the wider quartz veins are mostly hosted in a meta-granite of Triassic age. These quartz veins have been observed to either follow the rock foliation and/or cut across it.

Sherman Prospect: Rock chip sampling progress results

Gold analytical results (received to date) from rock chip channel and panel sampling, provided in ranges. All assays below the threshold (0.020 ppm gold) are considered background and non anomalous results. For reference 1ppm = 1 gram.

A typical quartz vein (approx. 20 cm wide) found at the Sherman Prospect. This vein lies within a meta-granite and trends parallel to the rock foliation.

One rock chip sample taken across a length of 1.0 m in weathered schists containing 1 millimetre-wide quartz veinlets returned 1.66 g/t gold. Though only one sample, the company is exploring the possibility that these thin quartz veinlets may in greater number point to a larger target.

Additionally, another rock chip panel sample taken approximately 8.0 m from the above sample, returned 0.102 g/t gold. Stockwork iron oxide-silica veinlets in Schists (Sample 261221).

More detailed geological field work will continue in order to examine the mineralization potential in both schists and meta-granites, particularly as they relate to both stockwork and quartz vein type mineralization.

Outcrop geology map with the locations of the three Prospects, El Garo, Emma and Sherman.

All rock samples are submitted to ALS Chemex laboratories in Quito for prep work, and the analytical work is completed at their lab facility in Lima, Peru. ALS Chemex is an ISO certified and accredited laboratory. QA/QC protocols are in place and include the insertion of a coarse blank, a standard and duplicate sample on every batch of 25 samples.

Qualified Person

Victor Jaramillo, M.Sc.A., P.Geo., Lucky's Exploration Manager and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for supervising the exploration program at the Fortuna Project for Lucky Minerals and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Engagement of Trading Services

Lucky Minerals Inc. has engaged the services of the Independent Trading Group ("ITG") Inc. as its Issuer Designated Market Maker for its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange and other trading platforms. Lucky Minerals has agreed with ITG for an initial trial period of up to 90 days for $15,000 which can be extended thereafter for a cost of $5,000 per month. The engagements of ITG are subject to regulatory approval.

