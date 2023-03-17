A lucky ‘little leprechaun’ turns out to be a $50K scratch-off winner for Kentucky woman

St. Patrick’s Day proved lucky for a woman from Graves County who won $50,000 on a themed Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to a Friday release from the lottery, the woman, a Symsonia resident who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a Go For The Green! ticket last week at a Paducah retailer.

“That little leprechaun was lucky for me,” she said, according to lottery officials.

In the first row, her ticket matched the No. 16, securing a $10,000 prize, according to the release. She wasn’t done, however. Her ticket matched four more numbers, securing the $50,000 top prize.

“I about fell over,” the woman said of realizing her win. She told lottery officials she “couldn’t even look” at the ticket.

A Graves County woman won $50,000 playing this Kentucky Lottery scratch-off last week.

“And to think this little $5 piece of cardboard paper is worth $50,000,” she told the lottery.

The overall odds of winning anything on the game are 1 in 3.63, though most prizes are between $5 and $15. According to the lottery website, only three top prizes remain.

The next day, the woman cashed in her ticket and received a check for $35,750 after taxes.

“This is life-changing,” she said.

The Kentucky Tobacco Outlet where she purchased the ticket will get $500 as a prize for the sale.

The winner told the lottery she wants to use the winnings for a down payment on a home and to purchase a new car.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

