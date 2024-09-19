David Raya spares Arsenal’s blushes with miraculous save in Atalanta draw

David Raya made an unbelievable double save from a penalty to keep the game goalless - Getty Images/Roberto Tommasini

A good goalkeeper cannot win you a match in the Champions League but he can certainly prevent you from losing it, as David Raya did for Arsenal here. In a footballing storm conjured by an endlessly awkward Atalanta side, Arsenal’s point was Raya’s point. Arsenal’s survival was Raya’s work.

If a vote was to be held for Arsenal’s player of the season so far, it would surely be a landslide in Raya’s favour. The Spanish goalkeeper has been nothing short of a sensation since making permanent his move from Brentford this summer, and his collection of saves in these first few weeks must rival that of any goalkeeper in Europe.

His latest goalkeeping masterpiece came shortly after half-time in Bergamo, at the moment of maximum stress for Mikel Arteta and his players. An Atalanta penalty, in front of a baying Italian crowd. Raya not only saved the initial effort from Mateo Retegui, but also had the speed of foot to reach the rebound, headed towards the other side of his goal.

Remarkably, it is not even the first time this season that Raya has produced such a stop. Perhaps liberated by the end of the debate surrounding him and Aaron Ramsdale (now of Southampton), Raya defied the odds in similar fashion during Arsenal’s victory at Aston Villa just a few weeks ago.

The only shame for Raya is that, on this occasion, his heroics did not lay a foundation for Arsenal’s attacking players to win the game at the other end. Without the injured Martin Odegaard, Arteta’s players were far from fluent in attack. It was all a little clunky, a little forced, and on the occasions they did create openings, they failed to convert them. Gabriel Martinelli, especially, was horribly wasteful in his finishing.

The loss of Odegaard has forced Arteta to reshape his team and, on this early evidence, the new structure might effectively be a second attempt at an old plan: Kai Havertz in midfield. It was at this time last year that Havertz struggled badly in such a role, before he then sparkled as a striker, and in the absence of Odegaard the German will need to try again.

Here, Havertz played in the deeper role behind Gabriel Jesus, who wore the captain’s armband for Arsenal. It is an approach that makes sense on paper but the truth is that these two players, for whatever reason, have never quite clicked on the pitch. After half an hour, Jesus was looking the other way as Havertz attempted to play him in behind. It encapsulated some of their struggles as a midfielder-striker combination.

It was not the only moment of frustration for Arsenal in the first half, with Atalanta proving to be as complicated an opponent as Arteta had feared. The Italians are usually adventurous — that is how they won the Europa League, thrashing Liverpool on the way — but were far more cautious on this occasion.

To Arsenal’s wingers, especially, the black and blue stripes on the Atalanta shirts must have felt like prison bars in the first half. Bukayo Saka and Martinelli went nowhere without close supervision. On Saka’s side, that tight marking often involved attention from Sead Kolasinac, a former Arsenal team-mate.

Kolasinac has always liked a scrap, and famously fought off knife-wielding robbers to protect Mesut Ozil during their days in north London. Such methods were not required here but Arsenal’s players certainly felt the presence of their former colleague.

Sead Kolasinac kept a close eye on his former team-mates - Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo

They would have felt the presence of the crowd, too. The Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo is newly renovated and the home crowd were certainly in the mood for a big European night. Rarely were they more excited than when Ademola Lookman, the London-born hero of the Europa League final, received the ball on the left flank, although he was usually shut down just as quickly as Saka and Martinelli.

The opening 45 minutes were not, then, the most watchable for the neutral. Arsenal probably had the better of it overall, with Saka going closest from a low free-kick, but Atalanta conjured the best chance of the first half. A slick move ended with Charles De Ketelaere, their Belgian forward, blasting over from a promising position.

It was as if that chance had injected some belief into Atalanta, as they emerged from the break as a far more aggressive and offensive unit. Within just a few minutes they had their penalty, as Thomas Partey was beaten by Ederson, the Atalanta midfielder, and then tripped him from behind.

Retegui had plenty of time to think about his effort from the spot. Indeed, there was so much time that Raya was able to sprint all the way to the halfway line, where he urgently consulted with goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana.

Did those last-second instructions prove critical? It certainly seemed that way. Raya dived right, stopping the first effort, and then sprung to his left to somehow keep out the headed rebound. Truly astonishing goalkeeping, and not for the first time in this campaign. Raya has now saved four of the last eight penalties he has faced.

Sadly for Arsenal, there was to be no such decisiveness in Atalanta’s penalty box. Their best opening came with 15 minutes remaining, as Martinelli raced in behind. With the entire goal to aim for, his slashed effort flew way over the bar, as Arsenal’s European campaign began with just a single point.

Arteta reacts

It’s probably one of the best saves I have seen in my career. He was unbelievable. As we suspected, it was a tough match. Not the nicest to watch. We started really, really well and we were really commanding the game. We gave a lot of ball away and couldn’t get any rhythm. There are a lot of positives and there are a lot of things for sure to improve.

Mikel Arteta was unimpressed with his team’s performance - AP/Antonio Calanni

Rice reacts

We want to win every game. That’s the ambition of the players, the manager, the club but we have a tough group. We have really tough games coming. We know that we have to win with this format. We’ve got PSG next at home which will be a great game. We take every game at a time, we go back to the Prem now but the Champions League is something we’ve really set our sights on because we’ve got the players to do it.

How Raya made one of the best stops in Champions League history

With the game appearing to drift away from Arsenal, Raya stepped up to make an extraordinary double save from the penalty spot to keep the Champions League game with Atalanta evenly poised at 0-0.

Arsenal’s David Raya applauds fans after the match - Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo

Raya reacts

We know it’s a tough place to come. There’s a good team, they made it difficult for us but we made it difficult for them. We didn’t give them many chances, the penalty that’s it. In a Champions League game, we could have played more and a bit better. But we weren’t at our best, so if you can’t win it, let’s not lose it. It’s just a penalty, I was lucky to go the right way. I was unlucky to give the rebound straight to him but I was lucky to get up and save it. It’s great to keep the clean sheet and help the team get a point. The decision to go to the sideline was because it was a long time to decide if it was a pen or not. I went to the goalkeeper coach and asked where to go and where not to go, what to do and what not to do. He helps me with everything and helped me make the save. Everyone doubts me, of course the players staff and fans feel they are happy with me. Inaki [Cana] the goalie coach is so confident in me. I just have to deliver for the fans and the club. I’m just in a good way now and need to improve as always.

FULL TIME: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Points are shared in Bergamo. The only thing that will be remembered from this game was that save from Raya.

90+3mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal look happy enough with the point which is all they deserve really.

90mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Four minutes added on.

88mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal substitution:

OFF Ruggeri & Lookman

ON Pasalic & Samardzic

86mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Brilliant defending by Saliba to deny Lookman with a perfect tackle.

80mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Into the final 10 minutes. Very little to separate these two teams. Can anyone snatch the points?

75mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Another big chance missed by Arsenal. Sterling releases Martinelli through on goal, he angles to the right and shoots over. A finish that lacked composure and belief.

74mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Another decent effort from Cuadrado as he picks up the loose ball and bends a shot towards the Arsenal goal but shoots wide.

72mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal substitution:

OFF Saka & Timber

ON Calafiori & Sterling

70mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Atalanta substitution:

OFF Zappacosta & Retegui

ON Bellanova & Zaniolo

66mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Cuadrado comes inside, takes a shot at goal and his effort is just over the bar. Arsenal continue to play with fire here.

64mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Disappointingly for Arsenal, their reprieve hasn’t sparked them into life. Still struggling to create chances and keep the ball well. Martinelli and Saka continue to be anonymous.

59mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Atalanta substitution:

OFF De Ketelaere

ON Cuadrado

57mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal substitutions:

OFF Jesus & Partey

ON Jorginho & Trossard

‘A goalkeeper at the absolute top of his game’

If Arsenal held a vote among their fans for their player of the season so far, David Raya would win it by an absolute mile.

He has produced some truly sensational saves already, and here was another one. A goalkeeper at the absolute top of his game.

51mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0 - PENALTY MISSED

Retegui kisses the ball, puts it on the penalty spot, steps up... and WOWWWWW.

Raya with an incredible double save. He guesses the right way, diving to his right but the ball falls to Retegui, who looks like he has an easy header in but Raya gets up and pushes the ball away off the line.

Sensational.

49mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Long video check by VAR. A suggestion that the foul started outside the box. But the decision stands in the end.

Retegui to take...

48mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Penalty to Atalanta after Ederson beats Partey with nutmeg, drives into the box and is pulled down by the Arsenal midfielder.

47mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

It’s all very safe and passive from Arsenal.

Second Half: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

We’re back underway in Bergamo. Work to do for Arsenal.

Sam Dean’s HT verdict

If Arsenal are to properly cope without Martin Odegaard, they will need the Gabriel Jesus-Kai Havertz combination to click into gear. It makes sense on paper but has it ever really worked on the pitch? Frustrating night for them both so far.

Half time: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Cagey opening 45 mins. Not much of note took place and that will need to change in the second half if Arsenal want to start with a win.

But Arsenal can’t underestimate Atalanta.

45mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

One minute added on.

40mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Arteta taking notes on the touchline. He will know that his team haven’t shown their best selves in attack so far.

08:39 PM BST

37mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Pretty sure Raya has enjoyed more touches on the ball than Saka and Martinelli at the moment. Arsenal look comfortable in possession but don’t look like hurting Atalanta.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has struggled so far - Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo

‘Atalanta’s shape is making it hard for Arsenal’s wingers’

Atalanta’s shape is making it hard for Arsenal’s wingers in this first half. We’ve not seen much from Saka at all, while Martinelli has been forced to play backwards almost every time he has received possession.

The Italians are usually an adventurous side but they are being understandably careful here.

31mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal being forced to dig in here and soak up pressure from Atalanta, who are growing in confidence.

29mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

First period of sustained possession by Atalanta and it brings about their first chance. De Ketelaere works the ball to Retegui, who is pinning Gabriel behind him. He does a neat backheel to De Ketelaere, who shoots first time but can’t get enough bend on the ball to trouble Raya.

25mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Yet to see anything from Atalanta’s main man Lookman. He has been well marshalled by White down the left side.

Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman in action - Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo

21mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal are going long a lot here and so far it’s working. Raya is finding Havertz and Rice especially with Saka and Jesus doing well to win the second balls.

18mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Another chance for Arsenal. Well worked throw in finds Rice, he picks out Jesus in the box and lays it off to Martinelli, who gets a yard of space but blazes over.

Another one where I think the Arsenal attacker should have done better.

08:16 PM BST

‘Arteta has been asking for a few tweaks to be made’

Arsenal have started well here and seem to be in control so far, but Arteta has clearly been asking for a few tweaks to be made.

He had a little touchline chat with Timber after a couple of minutes, and has just called over Raya to provide another set of instructions.

12mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Atalanta’s Ederson is booked for bringing out Saka. It’s a free kick in a very promising position.

Saka takes it... shoots low and around the ball but Carnesecchi makes a fine save and then gets up to block Partey’s rebound effort.

Marco Carnesecchi of Atalanta makes a save from Thomas Partey - Getty Images /Justin Setterfield

10mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

A lot of onus on Havertz to provide the creativity in this Arsenal team in the absence of Odegaard. Raya is going direct for him with his kicks.

6mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Another chance for Arsenal. Havertz drives into the box but on his weaker right foot shoots well wide.

Should have done better there.

3mins: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

First shot on goal for Arsenal. Nice Cruyff turn by Jesus on the edge of the box, Saka picks up the ball and his shot is deflected wide.

The away side have done well to control possession and frustrate the home crowd.

Kick Off: Atalanta vs Arsenal

Arsenal get the match started in Bergamo. It’s a raucous atmosphere which Arsenal will want to quieten early.

A reminder of the teams

Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Zappacosta, de Roon, Ederson Silva, Ruggeri, De Ketelaere, Lookman, Retegui.

Subs: Rui Patricio, Rossi, Kossounou, Cuadrado, Pasalic, Zaniolo, Bellanova, Palestra, Brescianini, Vlahovic, Del Lungo,

Samardzic.



Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Havertz, Partey, Rice, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Neto, Kiwior, Sterling, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri, Oulad M’Hand, Butler-Oyedeji, Gower, Porter, Jorginho, Trossard.

Referee: Clement Turpin (Bourgogne)

‘A fun fact’

A fun fact: if Raheem Sterling comes off the bench tonight, he will become the first player in European Cup history to play for four different English teams.

Raheem Sterling will start the match from the bench - Getty Images/David Price

07:50 PM BST

From the catwalk to the pitch for Declan Rice

Declan Rice walks the runway at the Labrum London show - Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson

Declan Rice warms up ahead of kick off - Getty Images/David Price

‘Arsenal must adapt to life without Odegaard’

With no Martin Odegaard for the foreseeable future, will Arsenal change the shape of their midfield? They did so against Spurs on Sunday and it will be curious to see whether Declan Rice sits alongside Thomas Partey tonight, or whether he plays on the left of a midfield three.

Arsenal must adapt to life without Odegaard and switching from a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1 system would be an obvious way of doing so.

Odegaard’s loss will be keenly felt by Arsenal - Getty Images/Mateusz Slodkowski

New Champions League format: How many points are needed in the ‘Swiss model’ for 2024-25?

This season’s Champions League has a radically different feel and rhythm with Europe’s premier club competition switching to a 36-team “Swiss Model”.

It means four additional teams in the tournament and the end of the group stage, with all the clubs playing in one league.

Each team have eight fixtures before the knockout stages, four home and four away, against eight different opponents. Two from each of the four pots.

The top eight at the end of the league phase will be straight through to the last 16, with those between ninth and 24th facing an additional two-legged play-off.

Click here for all you need to know about the new-look competition.

Pre-match thoughts from Mikel Arteta

The full focus is on today. We have a really tough match against a great opponent and we have to do the job today to earn the right to win the game. Then we will discuss what we have to do against (Manchester) City. It’s a great atmosphere, very special ground and the way they playa s well, it’s a team with a lot of personality. We have to provide something special here. They dominate a lot of facets of the game, they have a particular way of playing, especially they are man-to-man orientated. It’s gong to be a battle and we have to prepare for that.

How Ademola Lookman went from Premier League also-ran to Ballon d’Or nominee

There are four London-born players on the 30-man shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or, and three of them will be on the pitch when Arsenal meet Atalanta in northern Italy on Thursday night. You can probably guess two quite easily: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are among the most recognisable faces in the European game.

As for the third? Well, few observers of Premier League football would ever have expected Ademola Lookman to be named among the best 30 players on the planet. But there he is, the Wandsworth-born former Charlton Athletic winger, featuring on perhaps the most prestigious list in world football.

Click here to read more about Atalanta’s talisman.

Atalanta starting XI

‘The atmosphere will be intense’

Good evening from Bergamo, where Arsenal’s Champions League campaign begins with a tricky match against an exciting and adventurous Atalanta side.

Last year’s Europa League winners thrashed Liverpool at Anfield in April and are plotting another win against English opposition, this time at their newly-renovated Gewiss Stadium. The atmosphere will be intense.

Among the threats to Arsenal is Ademola Lookman, once a Premier League also-ran but now a genuinely formidable attacking force. Paris Saint-Germain wanted to sign him this summer, which says plenty about his quality. He scored a remarkable hat-trick in the Europa League final.

Arsenal starting XI

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Havertz, Partey, Rice, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Neto, Kiwior, Sterling, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri, Oulad M’Hand, Butler-Oyedeji, Gower, Porter, Jorginho, Trossard.

Arsenal kick start their Champions League season

Hello and welcome to coverage from the Champions League as Arsenal begin their campaign in Italy against Atalanta.

The Premier League side come into the match with confidence after beating north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday but they will be without captain Martin Odegaard due to injury.

Manager Mikel Arteta can welcome Declan Rice back into his midfield after he was suspended at Spurs and the Spaniard has urged his players to step up to the plate in their skipper’s absence, starting with their opener in Bergamo.

“We have to show that,” added Arteta. “He’s our captain. One of our biggest players, one of our most consistent players in the last two or three seasons.

“Our identity is related to his way of playing and his way of behaving. We are going to have to deal with that.

“It’s a great test for the team of how capable we are to show maybe a different face and that other players and other options can be very effective.”

The match will be a reunion for former Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac. Ahead of the game, the left-back said he still keeps an eye on his old club and is well aware they will be on a high.

“I’m happy to see my old team-mates again, it’s special,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

“It’s always difficult to play against English teams. They are physically strong. We watch a lot of the Premier League, and know it will be difficult but we have prepared well and we have a game plan to implement.

“Arsenal won the north London derby and are full of confidence. They have great players, are solid in defence and very dangerous at set-pieces.

“We are up against a team with an excellent shape, who can press high while remaining compact. They are a young side who know their strengths, and we know ours.”