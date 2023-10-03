Lucky Charms returns limited supply of 'Loki' themed boxes for $7.96 available on Walmart.com

Lucky Charms is bringing you back to the past when Loki shortly replaced Lucky The Leprechaun as their mascot.

General Mills is once again partnering with Marvel Studios to release their Loki Charms cereal box, now with an updated look to promote the release of "Loki" season two. These limited-edition novelty boxes are inspired by the infamous Marvel Cinematic Universe anti-hero played by Tom Hiddleston.

Only a limited number of these Loki Charms boxes will be available for $7.96 only at Walmart.com starting Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Lucky Charms' limited-edition "Loki Charms" cereal is returning to celebrate season two "Loki" premiering on Disney+ on Oct. 5.

The boxes feature a retro-themed Lucky Charms box with the trickster god holding a green rainbow mimicking the classic mascot's pose. Marvel fans will appreciate the multiple references within the symbols on the box including Loki's horned helmet, the Time Variance Authority handbook and even the eerie Miss Minutes character voiced by Tara Strong.

Season 2 of "Loki", which will have six episodes, premieres on Thursday on Disney+. The series follows Loki variant L1130 as he joins TVA agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) on a time traveling mission to save the multiverse.

Lucky Charms first released the cereal collaboration in 2021 for the show's first season featuring a different design. Only 3,500 boxes were released during that promotion and were available on a different website.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Loki Charms' cereal boxes are back for limited supply. How to grab.