Lucky Charms French Toast will make any brunch extra magical

Hash Kitchen is an Arizona eatery that specializes in experimental and creative takes on American favorites. Chef Joey Maggiore filled the menu for the restaurant with reimagined and remixed versions of brunch staples. Oreo pancakes, giant skewer-filled Bloody Marys and Cap’n Crunch peanut butter whiskey shooters are just a few of the restaurant’s inventive concoctions.

Another one of Hash Kitchen’s delectable dishes is Lucky Charms-encrusted brioche French toast topped with sweet vanilla cream and dehydrated marshmallows and sprinkled with gold dust.

If you’re not in Arizona and can’t drop by the restaurant, you can make your own version of the dish at home, courtesy Tastes of Lizzy T.

Ingredients

4 cups Lucky Charms cereal, crushed

4 large eggs

1/3 cup half-and-half cream

10-13 slices of thick bread

6 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 cups Kraft jet-puffed marshmallow creme

To make the French toast, whisk the eggs and half-and-half together in a bowl. Put the crushed cereal in a separate bowl or plate.

Next, dip each slice of bread into the egg batter and coat it with the cereal crumbs. Cook the French toast for three to five minutes on each side on a griddle heated to 325 degrees.

To make the marshmallow dressing, mix the cream cheese and marshmallow creme in a bowl until combined. Serve the French toast topped with the creme. Don’t forget to add a few Lucy Charms marshmallows for good measure!

If you enjoyed this recipe, you should pair it with these iced coffee and latte recipes.

