Lucky Charms Is Being Investigated After Thousands Report Getting Sick from the Cereal

lucky-charms.jpg

Getty

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that they are investigating reports that consumers became sick after consuming Lucky Charms cereal.

Consumers posted about their gastrointestinal issues after eating the General Mills cereal. More than 3,000 people said they fell ill after eating Lucky Charms in reports submitted to iwaspoisoned.com, a site where consumers can share reports of food safety issues. Several reports on the site allege bouts of diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain and vomiting after consuming the cereal.

According to a tweet from the consumer reporting site, there are reports from all across the U.S.

We now have reports of over 3,000 sick citing Lucky Charms, from every state in the US. pic.twitter.com/6h3MaJyjo5 — Got Food Poisoning? (@iwaspoisoned) April 15, 2022

Thousands of consumers complained of issues after eating the cereal, but the company said it has not found evidence of a link.

"Food safety is our top priority. We take your concerns very seriously," the official Lucky Charms Twitter shared in a message about the investigations. "Through our continuing internal investigations, we have not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms."

Food safety is our top priority. We take your concerns very seriously. Through our continuing internal investigations, we have not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms. Please send us a DM so that we can gather additional details. — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) April 18, 2022

The Twitter account also advises consumers who got sick to send them a message to gather more information.

A representative for General Mills did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

So far, neither the FDA nor General Mills has issued a recall for the cereal.