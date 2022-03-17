Lucky Brand to Relaunch Elevated Legend Line

Jean E. Palmieri
·2 min read

Lucky Brand has reached into its archives for inspiration for a new limited-edition collection that will launch next week.

Called Lucky Legend, the line of denim and related items for women and men is based on the collection of the same name that the Los Angeles-based brand had offered 15 years ago.

“We came in and started going through the archives and found Lucky Legend,” said Tamara Reynolds, vice president of design, denim, for Lucky Brand. “We thought it had so much promise.”

Lucky was purchased by SPARC, a joint venture between Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, in August 2020 for $140.1 million.

Lucky Legend, she said, is inspired by the authenticity and handcrafted heritage of the brand. It features vintage-inspired washes, music artist screen prints, Americana red, white and blue stars and stripes detailing and traditional quilting techniques.

Menswear is part of the mix for Lucky Legends.
Reynolds said the first drop will total 15 pieces — 10 for women and five for men. It will be rooted in jeans, but will also include shorts, jackets, cardigans and graphic T-shirts.

New collections will be offered seasonally with four drops planned a year, she added.

The line will be more “elevated” than the core Lucky collection, she said, and will retail for $149 for long jeans and embroidered jackets, and $79 for shorts. The core line generally sells for around $99 for jeans.

Graphic T-shirts have a vintage vibe.
A highlight of the initial launch, she said, is a women’s denim trucker jacket with a cut hem and an embroidered Lucky Legend logo under the collar.

Reynolds said that while she hopes the Legend collection will attract new customers to the brand, she believes it will appeal to Lucky’s existing customer as well. It will be marketed as special, limited and collectible. “I’m proud of our community,” she said. “They’re free spirited and irreverent.” But the line is intended to be “filtered through optimism and this is the right time for that.”

