‘Lucky to be alive:’ See damage from wind, rain in last California storm

New video from a San Francisco television news station shows damage caused by a strong Northern California storm on the first full day of spring Tuesday.

In the Monterey Bay region, a powerful windstorm lashed Santa Cruz County with wind gusts up to 80 mph, the Associated Press reported. Trees and power lines were downed, the National Weather Service said.

One resident told KGO that a person was lucky to get out of his car alive when a tree fell on it.

“He’s lucky to be alive,” said Santa Cruz resident Gregory Griffin. “For sure, because that car is pretty totalled.”

In the Sacramento area, Friday will bring a welcome break. Dry weather is expected after 37 days of rainfall this year. According to Sacramento rain meter data, it’s rained nearly half the days of 2023.

“The next (strong) weather system we’re looking at is going to be Monday and Tuesday,” Chelsea Peters, weather service meteorologist, told the Sacramento Bee. “That one is likely going to bring some more widespread precipitation, heavy mountain snow and gusty winds.”