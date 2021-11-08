'Lucky to be alive': Cancer patient seeks refuge at Lake Tahoe home. Then, a bear attacked her.

While battling stage 4 lymphoma, Laurel-Rose Von Hoffmann-Curzi thought her family's vacation home in Lake Tahoe would be her safe refuge, a cabin far away from sicknesses like COVID-19 that could be life threatening to a weak immune system.

But that all changed when Hoffman-Curzi came face-to-face with a bear.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, the 66-year-old woke to "crashing" sounds in the nearby kitchen. She assumed her son was in it, but when Hoffman-Curzi checked, there was a bear going through the freezer.

"I see the back of the freezer door, and around behind it is the rump of a bear who's standing at the freezer, taking the frozen food out and flinging it on the ground," Hoffman-Curzi told USA TODAY. "He must have seen me and registered about the same time I registered him."

But once the two saw one another, Hoffman-Curzi said she lost sight of the bear in the dark room, but she felt its presence.

"I just feel pain and tearing everywhere. It was horrifying," she said. "I had no idea whether I was going to get out of this or not."

Hoffman-Curzi was able to find the light switch, and when she turned it on, she saw her bloody handprints on the wall and the bear walking down the stairs. The bear appeared to be heading back to Hoffman-Curzi, but she found a quilt and threw it at the bear, which she says seemed to startle it back down the stairs.

Laurel-Rose Von Hoffmann-Curzi following the bear attack.

But the bear was relentless. It once again was heading back up the stairs, but her husband and son, who were downstairs, came out just in time to scare the bear out of the house.

Getting the bear out of the house wasn't the end of it, as Hoffman-Curzi was seriously injured.

"I was kind of torn apart from the nose down to the corner of my mouth and bleeding profusely," she said.

Hoffman-Curzi was taken to a nearby hospital to treat some wounds and then underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. There were injuries throughout her upper body, as well as her back.

Laurel-Rose Von Hoffmann-Curzi had bruising at cuts all throughout her upper body. She received stiches for the open wound on her face.

However, her biggest concern was complications for her lymphoma. She suffered wounds all the way down to her abdomen and near her spleen, which could be life threatening. Doctors were also concerned about her becoming septic because she has a low B-cell count. B cells are a type of white blood cell that help fight off infections.

But other than the surgery for her face lacerations and other wounds, Hoffman-Curzi is recovering.

"I am so lucky to be alive," she said. "I should have had my neck broken, I should have especially with having been hit in the face. My carotid should have been ruptured. There are so many things that didn't happen. I'm really lucky, I'm super lucky."

It's not uncommon for bears to break into Lake Tahoe homes. The area dealt with the devastating Caldor Fire over the summer, which forced wildlife to seek shelter among homes. Simon Brown, a public information officer with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, told SFGATE the number of break-ins from bears "doubled or tripled" in September.

What Hoffman-Curzi believes drew the bear into house was a bag of avocados left out in the kitchen, as all other food had been stored and there was no trash inside the home. She said the bear also appeared to eat ice cream left in the freezer.

But over one week after the attack, it still hasn't sunk in for Hoffman-Curzi. Doctors have told her the healing has been impressive, but some cuts have developed abscesses that may need to be surgically drained due to the low white blood cell count. She is going to continue undergoing chemotherapy for her lymphoma. The goal is to be in remission by January so she can attend her niece's wedding in February.

"No point in having plans if you don't look forward," she said.

Laurel-Rose Von Hoffmann-Curzi one week after being attacked by a bear.

If there is one thing Hoffman-Curzi wants people to take from her attack is as majestic as they may seem, bears are dangerous creatures and humans can influence how much they interact with one another, mainly when it comes to disposing and storing food. She hopes ordinances such as making residents and tourists receive mandatory information on how to keep bears away from homes would be put in place.

As for the suspected bear, Hoffman-Curzi said officials are trying to find the bear by using traps around the house. She said she doesn't want bears to be harmed, but kept away from humans. Patrick Foy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told SFGATE if wildlife officials find the bear or the bear caught matches DNA samples from Hoffman-Curzi and the house, it will be euthanized.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woman feels 'lucky to be alive' following bear attack in Lake Tahoe