Lucknow teacher celebrated for literacy work

ASHFIELD-COLBORNE-WAWANOSH – Teachers are the cornerstone of education and ones that care about the way that students learn are worthy of being celebrated. A local teacher is being rightly celebrated for her advancement of every learner’s right to read. Laura Bross from Brookside Public School in Lucknow has been awarded the International Dyslexia Association of Ontario’s Literacy Leader of the Year Award.

“This award is designed to recognize the efforts of extraordinary educators and professionals in Ontario who are demonstrating leadership in advancing literacy education in their communities,” explained AMDSB’s highlights from their April board meeting.

Further, the award celebrates teachers who are committed to implementing the recommendations from Ontario Human Rights Commission’s (OHRC) Right to Read Inquiry.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With hundreds of other exceptional educators also nominated, Bross was nominated by her colleagues who recognized her leadership within their school and beyond. She shares her skills and knowledge as well as infectious passion.

In her school, she has led a grassroots movement and is committed to ensuring every student’s right to read. Further, with her peers she delivers structured literacy professional developments to ensure there is equal access to early literacy proficiency for all students.

“Structured literacy is so much more than ‘back to basics’ or phonics. It is about explicit and systematic instruction. It is about knowledge building, vocabulary, and writing. It is about creating classroom structures that are inclusive, engaging, and build relationships. It is about giving students the skills they need so they can be capable of and love learning. Structured literacy is about the relentless pursuit of student learning and student success. Just because students are engaged does not mean they are learning, but if they are learning, they are engaged,” expressed Bross in a recent interview with the Wingham Advance Times.

But even Bross knows that behind every great leader is a great team working together towards a common goal.

“It has been great to be acknowledged individually, but it is more valuable that the work we are doing as a collective has been acknowledged. It is the work to improve student outcomes that is worth celebrating,” explained Bross.

“When I became a SERT (Special Education Resource Teacher), I felt responsible to find ways to help all of our students and I just did not know how.”

After this, Bross found herself researching and trading through organizations such as the International Dyslexia Association of Ontario. And what she found astonished her.

“What I found was an entire field of research, based in peer-reviewed science, that gives us guidance on not only how to teach students with Dyslexia, but how all students learn to read.”

And Bross isn’t keeping these practices and knowledge to herself.

“As I learned about research, cognitive neuroscience, and best practices, I shared with my colleagues and our movement began.”

Bross then shares this information with her coworkers.

“As I learn and implement evidence-based practices, I share them with anyone interested, with a professional book, online webinars, better assessment practices, or a simple conversation. One great teacher can be powerful for a student for one year… but a school of great teachers, that is powerful for an entire community.”

Story continues

And they are on the path of success.

“As we saw success in our students, especially our most vulnerable, we were driven to keep moving forward. We have so much work left to do but we are excited about what the future holds.”

Their movement has grown and is being supported by the school board. This past school year, the programming team has provided training on the science of reading phonemic awareness, and orthographic mapping, and provided a foundations program and hundreds of decodable texts to each school.

“We are on the right track in AMDSB if we continue giving teachers the knowledge, tools, and ongoing support they need to teach every student,” expressed Bross.

And it’s not just a shift taking place inside the walls of Brookside, as there are the beginnings of a shift in education for midwestern Ontario.

“This shift is important for rural Ontario because all children need access to high quality reading instruction.”

In urban areas, there is access to structured literacy tutors. These tutors specialize in a learning approach that emphasizes highly explicit and systematic teaching of all important components of literacy. These components include both foundational skills, like spelling, and higher-level literacy skills like reading comprehension.

“No parent should have to pay for private tutoring in any part of the province, but in our rural community, we just do not have access to the many services needed by students who require more support. If our schools are all using a structured literacy approach to reading instruction, then all students will have access to the literacy skills they need despite geographic or financial barriers.”

The science behind structured literacy is evidence that this way of learning works.

“By following the science of how the brain learns … we can be more effective and efficient as a system to ensure all students learn to read and master critical skills despite barriers out of our control.

“As more teachers learn about the science of learning, we can continue to know better and do better and provide equitable outcomes for all students… by following the science of learning, we can create schools and systems that ensure the right to read for all children.”

And there is no slowing down for Bross as the award has only spurred her on.

“I felt encouraged and inspired to keep moving forward. It’s time-consuming and demanding work but when I know my colleagues are alongside me in the learning, I am inspired to keep going forward. We can only achieve success through the collective efficacy of all educators working together and only together can we achieve our long term goals.”

What needs to be changed, in Bross’ opinion, is better training for teachers.

“There is strong science about how the brain learns, especially in reading. Unfortunately this is not what is being taught in most teacher education programs. Now teachers are in the field with students in front of them… while trying to learn better practices.”

And the work begins with each teacher.

“We need to give grace to our teachers in the field as they unlearn and learn about what is effective.”

Melissa Dunphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner