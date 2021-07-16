Lucknow runner to represent Canada at Tokyo Olympics

HURON-KINLOSS – Local legend Julie-Anne Staehli is bringing small-town Ontario to the Olympics in Tokyo later this month.

The 27-year-old Lucknow native learned on July 2 that she was on the team.

Born in Goderich, raised in Lucknow, and now training in the United States, Staehli is known for her speed and endurance and is remembered fondly by her coaches and teachers at F.E. Madill Secondary School in Wingham.

Staehli will compete in the women’s 5,000-metre race.

According to the official Olympic website, Staehli first joined the cross-country team at school at age 10.

“She loves the simplicity yet difficulty of running, and just the feeling of being mentally and physically fit,” the official biography said. “It has allowed her to travel the world, pursue education and meet incredible people.”

Staehli attended Queen’s University in 2016 and earned her Bachelor of Arts, Honours in Health Studies. She is currently working on her Masters of Science in Sport Psychology from Western University.

As co-founder and lead organizer of The ReRUN Shoe Project, Staehli collects and donates lightly used running shoes to local communities in three cities in Canada: Kingston, London, and Edmonton.

Among Staehli’s notable international accomplishments is a bronze medal in the 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2014 NACAC Championships (U23).

The Township of Huron-Kinloss issued a press release on July 9 congratulating Staehli on being named to Team Canada.

“On behalf of the residents of Huron-Kinloss, staff and council, I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to Julie-Ann on achieving this great success,” said Mayor Mitch Twolan.

The Tokyo Olympics get underway on July 23.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times