Lucknow firecracker dealers clueless about whether to open shops

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): The firecrackers industry in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district is facing several problems ahead of Diwali this year. The vendors and dealers are clueless about whether to open shops or not. "Around a week is left for the festival, and the licensing process hasn't started yet," said a local.

"After the renewal of licence every year, we got permission for 2-3 days to sell firecrackers during Diwali season, but this year we didn't get any clear advisory from government or administration. We are in doubt whether to open the shop or not," said Ahmed who come to Lucknow from Bahraich to buy firecrackers in wholesale.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic and government's strictness in bursting firecrackers on Diwali this year, not many people are coming to our shops. The footfall has gone down," said a local shopkeeper in Lucknow. While talking about eco-friendly crackers, a shopkeeper said, "We local vendors didn't have them, as they are manufactured by the branded company only."

The firecracker dealers are also upset with the governments' restriction over bursting firecrackers on Diwali.

With every year the air pollution increasing manifold after bursting of firecrackers during Diwali, this year some states have taken a major decision to impose a ban on bursting firecrackers. However, Uttar Pradesh hasn't put any ban on bursting firecrackers on Diwali yet. (ANI)