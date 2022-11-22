Luckin Coffee Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Luckin Coffee Inc.
·38 min read

Third Quarter Net Revenues Increased 66%; Further Acceleration of Net New Store Openings

Operating Efficiency and Economies of Scale Further Improved Profitability Profile

Following Full Redemption of Offshore Notes, Company Moves Forward with No Debt Obligations and Strong Liquidity Position

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS1

  • Total net revenues in the third quarter were RMB3,894.6 million (US$547.5 million), representing an increase of 65.7% from RMB2,350.2 million in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Net new store openings in the third quarter was 651, resulting in a quarter-over-quarter store unit growth of 9.0% from the number of stores at the end of the second quarter of 2022, ending the third quarter with 7,846 stores which include 5,373 self-operated stores and 2,473 partnership stores.

  • Average monthly transacting customers in the third quarter were 25.1 million, representing an increase of 70.5% from 14.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Revenues from self-operated stores in the third quarter were RMB2,761.4 million (US$388.2 million), representing an increase of 53.9% from RMB1,794.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Same-store sales growth for self-operated stores in the third quarter was 19.4%, compared to 75.8% in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Store level operating profit – self-operated stores in the third quarter was RMB806.7 million (US$113.4 million) with store level operating profit margin of 29.2%, compared to RMB452.1 million with store level operating profit margin of 25.2% in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Revenues from partnership stores in the third quarter were RMB899.1 million (US$126.4 million), representing an increase of 116.1% from RMB416.1 million in the same quarter of 2021.

  • GAAP operating income in the third quarter was RMB585.3 million (US$82.3 million), representing a GAAP operating income margin of 15.0%, compared to a GAAP operating loss of RMB6.7 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter, which adjusts for share-based compensation expenses, was RMB693.8 million (US$97.5 million), representing a non-GAAP operating income margin of 17.8%, compared to RMB71.4 million, or a non-GAAP operating income margin of 3.0%, in the same quarter of 2021, which represents a significant improvement of operating results.

COMPANY STATEMENT

“We are pleased to deliver another quarter of improved results, with continued improvements across our key operating and financial metrics,” said Dr. Jinyi Guo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Luckin Coffee. “Despite a normalization of same-store sales growth in line with our expectations, comparable store growth remained strong in the third quarter. We continued to leverage our operating efficiency and increasing scale to further improve our profitability profile, reporting a 15% operating profit margin in the third quarter.”

Dr. Guo continued, “During the last two years, we have rebuilt our teams across the organization, bringing in some of the industry’s top talent. From research and development to legal, our teams are positively impacting our performance and being recognized for outstanding work with numerous industry awards such as the “Top 50 Emerging Chinese Consumption Brands with Strong Growth of the Year (2022)” by CBNData, and the “Top Chinese Brand 2022” from YiMagazine. I am exceptionally proud of the dedication from everyone at Luckin Coffee, as we continue to solidify our position as a world-class coffee brand. Furthermore, the release of our 2020-2022 corporate governance report showcased our determination to create both customer value and social value and laid a solid foundation for the long-term sustainable development of Luckin Coffee.”

Dr. Guo concluded, “With our research and development capabilities and our operational efficiency, we are confident in our ability to continue capturing growth opportunities in the fast-growing China coffee market while driving long-term value and sustainable growth for our shareholders.”

IMPACT OF COVID-19

The global economy, the Chinese markets and the Company’s business have been and continue to be adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the gradual lifting of COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions since the second quarter of 2022, the Company experienced a downward trend in its temporary store closures for most of the third quarter of 2022. The Company had around 108 daily store closures on average in July and August 2022. However, as the winter season approached with bouts of COVID-19 cases in recent months, the Company experienced around 330 daily store closures on average in September and October 2022. As of the date of this earnings release, the number of daily store closures on average in November 2022 was around 500, and we believe this number may further increase for the months ahead.

The COVID-19 situation remains highly unpredictable. The Company anticipates that its operations will continue to be negatively affected by pandemic-related market pressures for the foreseeable future. The extent of these impacts is difficult to predict given the uncertainties relating to the spread of the pandemic and its impacts on the local and national economies.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total net revenues were RMB3,894.6 million (US$547.5 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 65.7% from RMB2,350.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. Net revenues growth was primarily driven by the increase in the number of products sold, the increase in stores in operation and the increase in the number of monthly transacting customers.

  • Revenues from product sales were RMB2,995.5 million (US$421.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 54.9% from RMB1,934.1 million in the same quarter of 2021.

    • Net revenues from freshly brewed drinks were RMB2,666.4 million (US$374.8 million), representing 68.4% of total net revenues in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB1,716.4 million, or 73.0% of total net revenues, in the same quarter of 2021.

    • Net revenues from other products were RMB198.3 million (US$27.9 million), representing 5.1% of total net revenues in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB107.5 million, or 4.6% of total net revenues, in the same quarter of 2021.

    • Net revenues from others were RMB130.9 million (US$18.4 million), representing 3.4% of total net revenues in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB110.2 million, or 4.7% of total net revenues, in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Revenues from partnership stores were RMB899.1 million (US$126.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing 23.1% of total net revenues, which is an increase of 116.1% compared to RMB416.1 million, or 17.7% of total net revenues, in the same quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, revenues from partnership stores included sales of materials of RMB575.6 million (US$80.9 million), profit sharing of RMB144.8 million (US$20.4 million), sales of equipment of RMB66.3 million (US$9.3 million), delivery service of RMB106.4 million (US$15.0 million) and other services of RMB6.0 million (US$0.8 million).

Total operating expenses were RMB3,309.4 million (US$465.2 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 40.4% from RMB2,356.9 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase in total operating expenses was predominantly the result of the Company’s business expansion. Meanwhile, operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 85.0% in the third quarter of 2022 from 100.3% in the same quarter of 2021, due to increased economies of scale and the Company’s technology-driven operations.

  • Cost of materials were RMB1,440.5 million (US$202.5 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 56.6% from RMB919.9 million in the same quarter of 2021, generally in line with the increase in the number of products sold and the increase in sales of materials to partnership stores.

  • Store rental and other operating costs were RMB770.4 million (US$108.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 49.4% from RMB515.5 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increase in labor costs and store rental, as well as utilities and other store operating costs, as a result of the increased number of stores and items sold in the third quarter of 2022. Store rental and other operating costs increased proportionately less than revenues as a result of economies of scale.

  • Depreciation and amortization expenses were RMB104.2 million (US$14.6 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 23.4% from RMB136.0 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to the decrease in amortization of leasehold improvements for the stores whose leasehold improvements had been fully amortized before the third quarter of 2022, which was offset by the increase of depreciation expenses of additional equipment put into use in new stores in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Delivery expenses were RMB432.8 million (US$60.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 62.1% from RMB266.9 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increase in the number of delivery orders.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB159.3 million (US$22.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 64.3% from RMB96.9 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly driven by (i) an increase in advertising expenses as the Company continued to make strategic investments in its branding through various channels, (ii) an increase in subcontract service fee, which was mainly for the Company’s e-commerce business and (iii) an increase in commission fees paid to third-party delivery platforms in line with the increase in the number of delivery orders. Sales and marketing expenses amounted to 4.1% of net revenues in the third quarter of 2022, which was the same as the third quarter of 2021.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB383.5 million (US$53.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 19.4% from RMB321.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly driven by (i) the increase in payroll costs for headquarter staff and (ii) the increase in share-based compensation from more Restricted Share Units issued to incentivize management and employees. General and administrative expenses amounted to 9.9% of net revenues in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 13.7% of net revenues in the same quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the economies of scale.

  • Store preopening and other expenses were RMB9.5 million (US$1.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB6.0 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to more stores being opened in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021. Store preopening and other expenses amounted to 0.2% of net revenues in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.3% of net revenues in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Impairment loss of long-lived assets were nil in the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB19.0 million in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Losses and expenses related to Fabricated Transactions and Restructuring were RMB9.2 million (US$1.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 87.8% from RMB75.5 million in the same quarter of 2021, as the Company had successfully completed its provisional liquidation in March 2022 and substantially resolved all outstanding litigations. The losses and expenses related to Fabricated Transactions and Restructuring consisted primarily of professional and legal fees for U.S. securities litigations and other advisory service fees. Losses and expenses related to Fabricated Transactions and Restructuring amounted to 0.2% of net revenues in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.2% of net revenues in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Store level operating profit margin – self-operated stores was 29.2% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 25.2% in the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to the benefits of economies of scale from the increased number of products sold.

GAAP operating income was RMB585.3 million (US$82.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a GAAP operating income margin of 15.0%, compared to an operating loss of RMB6.7 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB693.8 million (US$97.5 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a non-GAAP operating income margin of 17.8%, compared to RMB71.4 million, or a non-GAAP operating income margin of 3.0%, in the same quarter of 2021. For more information on the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Net income was RMB528.6 million (US$74.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, which included the one-off non-cash gain of RMB124.1 million (US$17.5 million) from the extinguishment of Series B Senior Secured Notes, compared to a net loss of RMB23.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was RMB514.9 million (US$72.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a non-GAAP net income margin of 13.2%, compared to RMB54.6 million, or a non-GAAP net income margin of 2.3%, in the same quarter of 2021.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.68 (US$0.24) and RMB1.68 (US$0.24) in the third quarter of 2022, respectively, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.08 and RMB0.08 in the same quarter of 2021, respectively.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.68 (US$0.24) and RMB1.60 (US$0.24) in the third quarter of 2022, respectively, compared to RMB0.24 and RMB0.24 in the same quarter of 2021, respectively.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB416.9 million (US$58.6 million) in the third quarter of 2022, which included the settlement of payable to equity litigants of RMB385.2 million (US$55.6 million). Excluding the payment to equity litigants, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB802.1 million (US$112.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of RMB8.3 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB3,993.2 million (US$561.4 million) as of September 30, 2022, compared to RMB6,555.3 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to the full redemption of the Company’s offshore notes following the restructuring of those notes on January 28, 2022, the settlement of payable to fulfill the Company’s obligations under the federal class action settlement and purchase of property and equipment, which was offset by operational cash generation and the proceeds from the issuance of senior preferred shares to Joy Capital on January 7, 2022.

KEY OPERATING DATA

 

 

For the three months ended or as of

 

 

 

 

Mar 31,

 

Jun 30,

 

Sep 30,

 

Dec 31,

 

Mar 31,

 

Jun 30,

 

Sep 30,

 

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stores

 

4,951

 

5,259

 

5,671

 

6,024

 

6,580

 

7,195

 

7,846

 

Self-operated stores

 

3,939

 

4,018

 

4,206

 

4,397

 

4,675

 

4,968

 

5,373

 

Partnership stores

 

1,012

 

1,241

 

1,465

 

1,627

 

1,905

 

2,227

 

2,473

 

Same-store sales growth for self-operated stores

 

94.5%

 

71.8%

 

75.8%

 

43.6%

 

41.6%

 

41.2%

 

19.4%

 

Average monthly transacting customers (in thousands)

 

8,728

 

12,285

 

14,722

 

16,229

 

15,975

 

20,712

 

25,103

 

KEY DEFINITIONS

  • Total net revenues include revenues from product sales and revenues from partnership stores.

  • Revenues from product sales include net revenue from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores, unmanned machines, e-commerce and revenue from delivery for self-operated stores.

  • Revenues from self-operated stores include net revenue from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores.

  • Revenues from partnership stores include net revenue from the sales of materials, equipment, and other services including delivery and pre-opening services provided to partnership stores and profit sharing from partnership stores.

  • Same-store sales growth for self-operated stores. Defined as growth rate of total revenue from self-operated stores that has been in operation as at the beginning of comparable period and was not closed before current period ending with the number of average operating days over 15 per month over both current period and last year’s comparable period.

  • Store level operating profit – self-operated stores. Calculated by deducting cost for self-operated stores including cost of direct materials (including wastage in stores), cost of delivery packaging materials, storage and logistics expenses, store depreciation expense (including decoration loss for store closure), store rental and other operating costs, net delivery expense, transaction fees, store preopening and other expenses from our self-operated store revenues.

  • Store level operating profit margin – self-operated stores. Calculated by dividing store level operating profit by total revenues from self-operated stores.

  • Total number of stores. The number of stores open at the ending of the period, excluding unmanned machines.

  • Net new store openings. The number of gross new stores opened during the period minus the number of stores permanently closed during the period.

  • Average monthly transacting customers. The total of each month’s number of transacting customers divided by the number of months during the period (includes those of partnership stores and those only paid with free-coupons).

  • Non-GAAP operating income/(loss). Calculated by operating (loss)/income excluding share-based compensation expenses.

  • Non-GAAP net income/(loss). Calculated by net income/(loss) excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and fair value changes of derivative asset bifurcated from Series B Senior Secured Notes and non-recurring item of provision for equity litigants and gain from extinguishment of Series B Senior Secured Notes.

  • Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders. Calculated by adjusting net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and fair value changes of derivative asset bifurcated from Series B Senior Secured Notes and non-recurring item of provision for equity litigants and gain from extinguishment of Series B Senior Secured Notes.

  • Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per shares. Calculated as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted share.

  • Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADSs. Calculated as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADS.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted operating (loss)/income and adjusted net income/(loss), each a non-GAAP financial measure, in reviewing and assessing the Company’s operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company’s business, provide further information about the Company’s results of operations and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company defines non-GAAP operating income/(loss) as operating (loss)/income excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and fair value changes of derivative asset bifurcated from Series B Senior Secured Notes and non-recurring item of provision for equity litigants and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and fair value changes of derivative asset bifurcated from Series B Senior Secured Notes and non-recurring item of provision for equity litigants.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this earnings release.

EXCHANGE RATE INFORMATION

This earnings release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2022 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

REVISION OF PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has revised its previously announced unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to reclassify the treatment of the foreign exchange impact of a planned capital reduction to transfer funds out of China for the settlement of overseas debt, which had been recorded in the Company’s foreign exchange gain, net. Following the revision, the Company has made adjustments in each successive period, including to its previously announced unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company has determined that it is more appropriate under GAAP to present the foreign exchange impact of capital reduction transactions in other comprehensive income, rather than in foreign exchange gain, net. The revision was non-cash and non-operating in nature and did not have any impact on the Company’s operating (loss)/income, assets or liabilities, or consolidated statements of cash flows. The Company assessed the effects of the revision in the prior periods’ financial statements and determined that it is not material to any of the Company's prior interim and annual financial statements. For details on the impact of the revision, please see the note “Revision of Previously Issued Financial Statements”.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will hold a conference call today, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 9:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Mainland China Toll Free:

400-120-6115

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963-976

Conference ID:

3372204

As previously announced, all shareholders are able to submit questions to Luckin Coffee management by visiting https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=HRKFnvgS. After registration, there will be an “Ask a Question” section on the bottom of the screen. Management will answer a selection of questions from the submission list during the conference call. The Q&A platform will remain open until the conclusion of the earnings call.

The replay will be accessible through November 29, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Access Code:

3768098

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance” and similar statements. Luckin Coffee may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Luckin Coffee’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the expense, timing and outcome of existing or future legal and governmental proceedings or investigations in connection with Luckin Coffee; the outcome and effect of the restructuring of Luckin Coffee’s financial obligations; Luckin Coffee’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the effect of the non-reliance identified in, and the resultant restatement of, certain of Luckin Coffee’s previously issued financial results; the effectiveness of its internal control; its ability to retain and attract its customers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with its suppliers and business partners; trends and competition in China’s coffee industry or China’s food and beverage sector in general; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China’s coffee industry or China’s food and beverage sector in general; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to Luckin Coffee’s industry; the potential effects of COVID-19; and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Luckin Coffee’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Luckin Coffee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

STATEMENT REGARDING PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company’s year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

ABOUT LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its mission to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS

Investor Relations:
Luckin Coffee Inc. IR
Email: ir@lkcoffee.com

Bill Zima / Fitzhugh Taylor
ICR, Inc.
Phone: 646 880 9039

Media Relations:
Luckin Coffee Inc. PR
Email: pr@lkcoffee.com

Ed Trissel / Jack Kelleher
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Phone: 212 355 4449

_______________________

1 Please refer to the section “Key Definitions” for detailed definitions of certain terms used.


LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares)

 

 

As of

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

6,477,636

 

 

3,934,203

 

 

553,062

 

Restricted cash

58,200

 

 

35,700

 

 

5,019

 

Accounts receivable, net

38,605

 

 

64,913

 

 

9,125

 

Receivables from online payment platforms

171,562

 

 

154,660

 

 

21,742

 

Inventories, net

593,340

 

 

702,026

 

 

98,689

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

1,044,007

 

 

1,200,446

 

 

168,755

 

Total current assets

8,383,350

 

 

6,091,948

 

 

856,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

1,805,101

 

 

1,700,787

 

 

239,093

 

Restricted cash

19,438

 

 

23,346

 

 

3,282

 

Other non-current assets, net

163,926

 

 

181,203

 

 

25,473

 

Deferred tax assets, net

702,941

 

 

457,301

 

 

64,286

 

Operating lease, right-of-use assets

1,237,734

 

 

1,695,336

 

 

238,327

 

Total non-current assets

3,929,140

 

 

4,057,973

 

 

570,461

 

TOTAL ASSETS

12,312,490

 

 

10,149,921

 

 

1,426,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

293,700

 

 

402,282

 

 

56,552

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,322,006

 

 

1,402,753

 

 

197,196

 

Deferred revenues

96,212

 

 

104,014

 

 

14,622

 

Convertible senior notes

2,931,396

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Payable for equity litigants settlement

1,350,257

 

 

164,678

 

 

23,150

 

Operating lease liabilities-current

598,062

 

 

778,350

 

 

109,419

 

Total current liabilities

6,591,633

 

 

2,852,077

 

 

400,939

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities-non current

575,060

 

 

830,468

 

 

116,745

 

Total non-current liabilities

575,060

 

 

830,468

 

 

116,745

 

Total liabilities

7,166,693

 

 

3,682,545

 

 

517,684

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mezzanine equity

 

 

 

 

 

Senior Preferred Shares

1,514,660

 

 

1,578,040

 

 

221,837

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Ordinary shares

21

 

 

22

 

 

3

 

Class B Ordinary shares

2

 

 

2

 

 

-

 

Additional paid-in capital

15,037,992

 

 

15,924,990

 

 

2,238,700

 

Accumulated deficits *

(11,876,351

)

 

(11,442,626

)

 

(1,608,579

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income *

466,856

 

 

404,331

 

 

56,840

 

Statutory reserves

2,617

 

 

2,617

 

 

368

 

Total shareholders’ equity

3,631,137

 

 

4,889,336

 

 

687,332

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

12,312,490

 

 

10,149,921

 

 

1,426,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* The Company has revised its previously announced financial results. Please refer to the note “Revision of Previously Issued Financial Statements” for more information.


LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)

 

 

For the three months ended September 30,

 

For the nine months ended September 30,

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues from product sales

1,934,087

 

 

2,995,542

 

 

421,106

 

 

4,675,391

 

 

7,372,060

 

 

1,036,347

 

Revenues from partnership stores

416,121

 

 

899,101

 

 

126,394

 

 

857,268

 

 

2,225,908

 

 

312,913

 

Total net revenues

2,350,208

 

 

3,894,643

 

 

547,500

 

 

5,532,659

 

 

9,597,968

 

 

1,349,260

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of materials

(919,886

)

 

(1,440,474

)

 

(202,499

)

 

(2,219,539

)

 

(3,685,561

)

 

(518,108

)

Store rental and other operating costs

(515,531

)

 

(770,353

)

 

(108,295

)

 

(1,403,399

)

 

(2,018,845

)

 

(283,805

)

Depreciation and amortization expenses

(136,004

)

 

(104,183

)

 

(14,646

)

 

(364,977

)

 

(297,133

)

 

(41,770

)

Delivery expenses

(266,943

)

 

(432,792

)

 

(60,841

)

 

(586,068

)

 

(994,120

)

 

(139,751

)

Sales and marketing expenses

(96,943

)

 

(159,304

)

 

(22,395

)

 

(238,200

)

 

(396,740

)

 

(55,773

)

General and administrative expenses

(321,160

)

 

(383,514

)

 

(53,914

)

 

(880,941

)

 

(1,048,117

)

 

(147,342

)

Store preopening and other expenses

(5,987

)

 

(9,526

)

 

(1,339

)

 

(8,666

)

 

(25,570

)

 

(3,595

)

Impairment loss of long-lived assets

(18,951

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(18,951

)

 

(221,810

)

 

(31,182

)

Losses and expenses related to Fabricated Transactions and Restructuring

(75,535

)

 

(9,233

)

 

(1,298

)

 

(230,195

)

 

(67,123

)

 

(9,436

)

Total operating expenses

(2,356,940

)

 

(3,309,379

)

 

(465,227

)

 

(5,950,936

)

 

(8,755,019

)

 

(1,230,762

)

Operating (loss)/income

(6,732

)

 

585,264

 

 

82,273

 

 

(418,277

)

 

842,949

 

 

118,498

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

23,507

 

 

22,675

 

 

3,188

 

 

79,072

 

 

64,117

 

 

9,013

 

Interest and financing expenses

(9,460

)

 

(8,338

)

 

(1,172

)

 

(27,590

)

 

(23,484

)

 

(3,301

)

Foreign exchange gain, net *

2,006

 

 

438

 

 

62

 

 

3,337

 

 

12,326

 

 

1,733

 

Other income, net

(10,993

)

 

12,663

 

 

1,780

 

 

1,957

 

 

45,741

 

 

6,430

 

Fair value changes of derivative asset bifurcated from Series B Senior Secured Notes

-

 

 

(1,946

)

 

(274

)

 

-

 

 

(6,381

)

 

(897

)

Provision for equity litigants

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(279,967

)

 

(39,357

)

Gain from extinguishment of Series B Senior Secured Notes

-

 

 

124,139

 

 

17,451

 

 

-

 

 

124,139

 

 

17,451

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss) before income taxes

(1,672

)

 

734,895

 

 

103,308

 

 

(361,501

)

 

779,440

 

 

109,570

 

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(21,837

)

 

(206,298

)

 

(29,001

)

 

18,828

 

 

(345,715

)

 

(48,600

)

Net income/(loss) *

(23,509

)

 

528,597

 

 

74,307

 

 

(342,673

)

 

433,725

 

 

60,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

108

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders

(23,509

)

 

528,597

 

 

74,307

 

 

(342,781

)

 

433,725

 

 

60,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss) per ordinary share: - Basic *

(0.01

)

 

0.21

 

 

0.03

 

 

(0.17

)

 

0.18

 

 

0.02

 

Net income/(loss) per ordinary share: - Diluted *

(0.01

)

 

0.21

 

 

0.03

 

 

(0.17

)

 

0.17

 

 

0.02

 

Net income/(loss) per ADS (8 ordinary shares per ADS): - Basic **

(0.08

)

 

1.68

 

 

0.24

 

 

(1.36

)

 

1.44

 

 

0.16

 

Net income/(loss) per ADS (8 ordinary shares per ADS): - Diluted **

(0.08

)

 

1.68

 

 

0.24

 

 

(1.36

)

 

1.36

 

 

0.16

 

Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted income/(loss) per share: - Basic

2,025,174,796

 

 

2,478,955,538

 

 

2,478,955,538

 

 

2,025,174,796

 

 

2,470,710,850

 

 

2,470,710,850

 

Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted income/(loss): - Diluted

2,025,174,796

 

 

2,528,031,812

 

 

2,528,031,812

 

 

2,025,174,796

 

 

2,520,358,856

 

 

2,520,358,856

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss) *

(23,509

)

 

528,597

 

 

74,307

 

 

(342,673

)

 

433,725

 

 

60,970

 

Other comprehensive income /(loss), net of tax of nil:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation difference, net of tax of nil *

7,836

 

 

(9,555

)

 

(1,343

)

 

50,699

 

 

(62,525

)

 

(8,790

)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

(15,673

)

 

519,042

 

 

72,964

 

 

(291,974

)

 

371,200

 

 

52,180

 

Less: Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

108

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

(15,673

)

 

519,042

 

 

72,964

 

 

(292,082

)

 

371,200

 

 

52,180

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* The Company has revised its previously announced financial results. Please refer to the note “Revision of Previously Issued Financial Statements” for more information.

** The per ADS indicators are based on rounded results of corresponding per ordinary share indicators, which could have a rounding difference of absolute amount for not more than 0.04 per ADS.

Revision of Previously Issued Financial Statements

The Company has revised its previously announced unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to reclassify the treatment of the foreign exchange impact of a planned capital reduction to transfer funds out of China for the settlement of overseas debt, which had been recorded in the Company’s foreign exchange gain, net. Following the revision, the Company has made adjustments in each successive period, including to its previously announced unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company has determined that it is more appropriate under ASC830 Foreign Currency Matters to present the foreign exchange impact of the capital reduction transaction in other comprehensive income, rather than in foreign exchange gain, net. The impact of the revision was a RMB107.7 million reduction to the Company’s foreign exchange gain, net, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Correspondingly, the Company’s accumulated other comprehensive income as of June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, December 31, 2021, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 increased by the same amount, respectively. The revision was non-cash and non-operating in nature and did not have any impact on the Company’s operating (loss)/income, assets or liabilities, or consolidated statements of cash flows. The Company assessed the effects of the revision in the prior periods’ financial statements and determined that it was not material to any of the Company's prior interim and annual financial statements.

The following tables present the impact of the revision to prior period financials:

 

For the six months ended June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)

 

As previously
reported

 

Adjustment

 

As revised

 

(Amounts in thousands of RMB)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net

109,056

 

 

(107,725

)

 

1,331

 

Net loss

(211,439

)

 

(107,725

)

 

(319,164

)

Foreign currency translation difference, net of tax of nil

(64,862

)

 

107,725

 

 

42,863

 

Total comprehensive loss

(276,301

)

 

-

 

 

(276,301

)

Net loss per share - basic

(0.10

)

 

(0.05

)

 

(0.15

)

Net loss per share - diluted

(0.10

)

 

(0.05

)

 

(0.15

)


 

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)

 

As previously
reported

 

Adjustment

 

As revised

 

(Amounts in thousands of RMB)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net

111,062

 

 

(107,725

)

 

3,337

 

Net loss

(234,948

)

 

(107,725

)

 

(342,673

)

Foreign currency translation difference, net of tax of nil

(57,026

)

 

107,725

 

 

50,699

 

Total comprehensive loss

(291,974

)

 

-

 

 

(291,974

)

Net loss per share - basic

(0.12

)

 

(0.05

)

 

(0.17

)

Net loss per share - diluted

(0.12

)

 

(0.05

)

 

(0.17

)


 

For the year ended December 31, 2021

 

As previously
reported

 

Adjustment

 

As revised

 

(Amounts in thousands of RMB)

Foreign exchange gain, net

120,166

 

 

(107,725

)

 

12,441

Net (loss)/income

686,378

 

 

(107,725

)

 

578,653

Foreign currency translation difference, net of tax of nil

(4,923

)

 

107,725

 

 

102,802

Total comprehensive income

681,455

 

 

-

 

 

681,455

Net (loss)/income per share - basic

0.34

 

 

(0.05

)

 

0.29

Net (loss)/income per share - diluted

0.32

 

 

(0.05

)

 

0.27


 

As of June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)

 

As previously
reported

 

Adjustment

 

As revised

 

(Amounts in thousands of RMB)

Accumulated deficits

(12,664,429

)

 

(107,725

)

 

(12,772,154

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

299,192

 

 

107,725

 

 

406,917

 

Total Company’s ordinary shareholders’ equity

2,505,582

 

 

-

 

 

2,505,582

 


 

As of September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)

 

As previously
reported

 

Adjustment

 

As revised

 

(Amounts in thousands of RMB)

Accumulated deficits

(12,687,938

)

 

(107,725

)

 

(12,795,663

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

307,028

 

 

107,725

 

 

414,753

 

Total Company’s ordinary shareholders’ equity

2,568,027

 

 

-

 

 

2,568,027

 

 



As of December 31, 2021

 

As previously
reported

 

Adjustment

 

As revised

 

(Amounts in thousands of RMB)

Accumulated deficits

(11,768,626

)

 

(107,725

)

 

(11,876,351

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

359,131

 

 

107,725

 

 

466,856

 

Total Company’s ordinary shareholders’ equity

3,631,137

 

 

-

 

 

3,631,137

 


 

As of March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)

 

As previously
reported

 

Adjustment

 

As revised

 

(Amounts in thousands of RMB)

Accumulated deficits

(11,748,791

)

 

(107,725

)

 

(11,856,516

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

355,258

 

 

107,725

 

 

462,983

 

Total Company’s ordinary shareholders’ equity

4,324,593

 

 

-

 

 

4,324,593

 


 

As of June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)

 

As previously
reported

 

Adjustment

 

As revised

 

(Amounts in thousands of RMB)

Accumulated deficits

(11,863,498

)

 

(107,725

)

 

(11,971,223

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

306,161

 

 

107,725

 

 

413,886

 

Total Company’s ordinary shareholders’ equity

4,261,790

 

 

-

 

 

4,261,790

 


LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)

 

 

For the three months ended
September 30,

 

For the nine months ended
September 30,

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities

8,291

 

 

416,934

 

 

58,613

 

 

137,844

 

 

(28,474

)

 

(4,003

)

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(36,250

)

 

(207,463

)

 

(29,165

)

 

50,288

 

 

(347,188

)

 

(48,807

)

Net cash used in financing activities

-

 

 

(716,700

)

 

(100,752

)

 

-

 

 

(2,276,260

)

 

(319,991

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,693

)

 

26,753

 

 

3,761

 

 

(15,559

)

 

89,897

 

 

12,638

 

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(29,652

)

 

(480,476

)

 

(67,543

)

 

172,573

 

 

(2,562,025

)

 

(360,163

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

5,141,270

 

 

4,473,725

 

 

628,906

 

 

4,939,045

 

 

6,555,274

 

 

921,526

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

5,111,618

 

 

3,993,249

 

 

561,363

 

 

5,111,618

 

 

3,993,249

 

 

561,363

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)

 

 

 

For the three months ended September 30,

 

For the nine months ended September 30,

 

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

US$

A.     Non-GAAP operating income/(loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss)/income

 

(6,732

)

 

585,264

 

 

82,273

 

 

(418,277

)

 

842,949

 

 

118,498

 

Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expenses

 

78,118

 

 

108,504

 

 

15,254

 

 

205,594

 

 

285,591

 

 

40,148

 

Non-GAAP operating income/(loss)

 

71,386

 

 

693,768

 

 

97,527

 

 

(212,683

)

 

1,128,540

 

 

158,646

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

B.     Non-GAAP net income/(loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss)

 

(23,509

)

 

528,597

 

 

74,307

 

 

(342,673

)

 

433,725

 

 

60,970

 

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

78,118

 

 

108,504

 

 

15,254

 

 

205,594

 

 

285,591

 

 

40,148

 

Fair value changes of derivative asset bifurcated from Series B Senior Secured Notes

 

-

 

 

1,946

 

 

274

 

 

-

 

 

6,381

 

 

897

 

Gain from extinguishment of Series B Senior Secured Notes

 

-

 

 

(124,139

)

 

(17,451

)

 

-

 

 

(124,139

)

 

(17,451

)

Provision for equity litigants

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

279,967

 

 

39,357

 

Non-GAAP net income/(loss)*

 

54,609

 

 

514,908

 

 

72,384

 

 

(137,079

)

 

881,525

 

 

123,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C.     Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share — basic and diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders

 

(23,509

)

 

528,597

 

 

74,307

 

 

(342,781

)

 

433,725

 

 

60,970

 

Adjusted for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

78,118

 

 

108,504

 

 

15,254

 

 

205,594

 

 

285,591

 

 

40,148

 

Fair value changes of derivative asset bifurcated from Series B Senior Secured Notes

 

-

 

 

1,946

 

 

274

 

 

-

 

 

6,381

 

 

897

 

Gain from extinguishment of Series B Senior Secured Notes

 

-

 

 

(124,139

)

 

(17,451

)

 

-

 

 

(124,139

)

 

(17,451

)

Provision for equity litigants

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

279,967

 

 

39,357

 

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders*

 

54,609

 

 

514,908

 

 

72,384

 

 

(137,187

)

 

881,525

 

 

123,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted income/(loss) per share - basic

 

2,025,174,796

 

 

2,478,955,538

 

 

2,478,955,538

 

 

2,025,174,796

 

 

2,470,710,850

 

 

2,470,710,850

 

Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted income/(loss) per share - diluted

 

2,112,526,717

 

 

2,528,031,812

 

 

2,528,031,812

 

 

2,025,174,796

 

 

2,520,358,856

 

 

2,520,358,856

 

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share — Basic

 

0.03

 

 

0.21

 

 

0.03

 

 

(0.07

)

 

0.36

 

 

0.05

 

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share — Diluted

 

0.03

 

 

0.20

 

 

0.03

 

 

(0.07

)

 

0.35

 

 

0.05

 

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS — Basic**

 

0.24

 

 

1.68

 

 

0.24

 

 

(0.56

)

 

2.88

 

 

0.40

 

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS — Diluted**

 

0.24

 

 

1.60

 

 

0.24

 

 

(0.56

)

 

2.80

 

 

0.40

 

* Differences in the definition of Non-GAAP indicators between this earnings announcement and 2021 Non-GAAP indicators are contributable to the items that occurred beyond the reporting periods of this earnings announcement, including the reversal for SEC settlement. Starting from the third quarter of 2021, impairment loss of long-lived assets was due to normal operation, rather than unexpected events such as store closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore, removed from Non-GAAP adjustment items.

** The per ADS indicators are based on rounded results of corresponding per ordinary share indicators, which could have a rounding difference of absolute amount for not more than 0.04 per ADS.


Latest Stories

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Gymnastics group calls for national judicial inquiry into sexual and physical abuse in the sport

    A group representing hundreds of gymnasts who have survived abuse at the hands of coaches and sports organizations is asking the federal government to launch a national judicial inquiry to uncover past mistreatment. In an appearance before the House of Commons Status of Women committee, Kim Shore — co-founder of Gymnasts for Change Canada, a group dedicated to eliminating abuse in gymnastics — asked for a judicial inquiry into human rights violations against athletes of all ages. "Gymnastics is

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on