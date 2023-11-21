Luckiest store in Michigan? Gas station sells top-prize lottery tickets in consecutive months

Two lucky Michigan residents won over $300,000 each from the Michigan Lottery at the same location in two consecutive months.

The Family Fare Quick Stop, located at 2755 Lake Michigan Drive NW in Grand Rapids, has been particularly fortunate for players in October and November, as it has sold two big winners.

In October, an unidentified man hailing from Kent County merged as the lucky winner of $300,000 while playing the state lottery's Fire & Ice Cashword game.

After scratching the ticket in his truck, he told the Michigan Lottery that he looked at it several times in disbelief at what he was seeing. The winner said he returned to the store to verify if what he was seeing was true.

A Kent County man, who chose to remain anonymous, won $300,000 playing the Lottery’s Fire & Ice Cashword game

"When the 'file a claim' message came up on the lottery machine, I walked back to my truck, locked the doors, and drove straight home to put the ticket in a safe spot," the winner told the Michigan Lottery. "I've always dreamed about what I would do if I won a large Lottery prize, so it feels like a dream that it happened! I'm still having a hard time believing it's real."

Grand Rapids resident Sonia McCarthy also won $25,000 per year for life playing Lucky for Life at the same Family Fare Quick Stop a month later. She said it felt incredible to win the prize and always hoped to win the lottery one day.

"I told my parents one night how I have been quite lucky on the Lucky for Life game, so I was going to continue playing it," McCarthy told the Michigan Lottery. "I checked my ticket the next morning and was totally floored when I saw I won $25,000 a year for life! It's almost like I spoke it into existence since I won the night I told my parents it was my lucky game."

McCarthy opted for a lump sum of $390,000 instead of $25,000 yearly for 20 years for life.

Sonia McCarthy, of Grand Rapids, won $25,000 a year for life

More winners: Woman plans trip to Disney after winning Michigan Lottery game Lucky For Life

What are the odds of winning Fire & Ice Cashword game?

The Fire & Ice Cashword game is an instant game the Michigan Lottery offers for $5. Players have a chance to win up to $300,000 in prizes. Currently, only two $300,000 prizes are left to be won after a Kent County man already claimed the first top prize of the year.

Story continues

The chance of winning any prize is 1 in 3.70.

What is Lucky For Life?

Lucky For Life is a game offered by the Michigan Lottery that requires a $2 payment for each play. To win $1,000 daily for life, you must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, along with one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Even without the Lucky Ball, you can still win $25,000 yearly for life by matching all five winning numbers.

The odds of winning the grand prize of $1,000 a day are 1 in 30,821,472. The odds of winning the second prize of $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan lottery tickets sold at same store pay residents $300,000