In ‘Luckiest Girl Alive,’ Mila Kunis Brilliantly Navigates a Survivor’s Trauma

Coleman Spilde
·7 min read
Sabrina Lantos/Netflix
Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

Jessica Knoll’s 2015 novel Luckiest Girl Alive captured lightning in a bottle. That’s cliché doled out ad nauseum, but there is simply no other way to describe its unique presence. Not only was it Knoll’s debut novel, but it also hit hundreds of thousands of readers like a ton of bricks. Two years prior to the viral #MeToo Movement, Luckiest Girl Alive offered a painfully candid portrayal of a woman grappling with the lingering trauma from a teenage sexual assault and the disturbing events in its aftermath—and a healthy dose of catharsis for its readers.

Knoll’s novel arrived at a precarious, important time. Its unflinching depiction of sexual assault—and the years of deeply ingrained, unpredictable distress that can follow it—struck readers who, at the time, had far fewer accessible outlets for similar grief. Even now, seven years after the release of Knoll’s novel and five years after the first Harvey Weinstein allegations sparked millions to share their own #MeToo stories, accounts like this still feel rare.

A year after publishing Luckiest Girl Alive, Knoll disclosed in a Lenny Letter essay that the book was inspired by an assault she’d experienced as a teenager. Knoll also affirmed that, despite a host of differences between herself and the novel’s main character, Ani FaNelli, they shared much of the same post-traumatic stress. Perhaps that’s why Knoll was able to craft a novel that had as much bite as it did genuine emotion, receiving praise from peers like Gone Girl’s Gillian Flynn and The Girl on the Train’s Paula Hawkins.

The Fastest-Selling Adult Novel in History: Paula Hawkins’ ‘The Girl On The Train’

Flynn and Hawkins have both seen their novels adapted as feature films, but only one of them was remotely decent—and it wasn’t the one where Emily Blunt drank vodka out of a Nalgene. Whether or not Knoll’s powerful voice could properly translate to Netflix’s film adaptation of Luckiest Girl Alive, out Friday, was a question the book’s fans have been eagerly awaiting the answer to. Lucky for them: With Knoll penning the screenplay and a sharp Mila Kunis forging her way as Ani, Luckiest Girl Alive is a solid screen adaptation that still feels woefully relevant.

With her respectable job at The Women’s Bible—a very on-the-nose take on Cosmopolitan—and sculpted, old-money fiancé Luke (Finn Wittrock), Ani has made a name for herself in the cutthroat world of New York strivers. But it hasn’t been without rigorous planning. She pays thousands of dollars a year for workout classes, endears herself to her editor to climb the ranks, and sneaks carbs when Luke isn’t looking to maintain his perfect idea of her.

But despite micromanaging her own life down to the smallest of details, Ani remains haunted by the assault she endured while attending a private high school on a writing scholarship as a teenager. It’s her greatest secret, the one that she tries to bury with her incessant need for control. But every time someone asks her about a school shooting that closely followed her attack. Ani was never directly implicated in the massacre, but old classmates have stuck to their claims that she was involved—especially Dean Barton (Alex Barone), who has spent years lobbying for gun reform after his spine was severed in the shooting.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Sabrina Lantos/Netflix</div>
Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

Ani’s past, present, and future collide when—weeks before her wedding and days out from a dream job offer—she’s approached by a documentary filmmaker to finally tell her side of the story. Thrust into a tailspin of trauma and unearthed memories, Ani has to decide whether it’s worth it to face her accusers or move forward with the picture-perfect sham of a life she’s built to protect herself.

Though Netflix is marketing Luckiest Girl Alive as a mystery, it’s really a straightforward survivor’s epic. The film is padded by voiceover narration from Kunis that, surprisingly, works well in the context of the character. Instead of being used solely for the purposes of easy exposition or a few snarky laughs (which would feel cheap and useless in a film like this), Ani’s narration rings through each scene like the relentless voice in her head. When Ani is triggered, Kunis’ voice jolts between panic, sarcasm, fear, and confidence. She possesses a deft understanding of the multiple layers of feeling Ani would be mentally traversing by the second, all to micro-process her trauma without showing any weakness.

Ani’s also struggling with her personal distinction between victim and survivor. She might detest hearing the word “rape,” but she bristles even more at the thought of being called a “survivor.” For her, there was no visible fight to survive; it was just something she intrinsically did, telling barely anyone what happened. When asked by the documentary crew if she would prefer they use the term victim, she coldly jabs a straw into her drink. “Yep, victim!”

The delineation between these terms is something that often goes unexplored in stories about assault, with most falling back on “survivor,” because it sounds more hopeful. Ani sees herself somewhere in the blurry, gray area in between. Is she a victim if she didn’t die? Can she be a survivor if her entire existence is ruled by trying to escape her past?

The film acutely observes these kinds of nuances, which come as part of a package deal with intense traumatic stress. Despite thinking that she’s got a handle on her life, Ani’s trauma continues to manifest itself in unexpected ways. After a run-in with an old teacher (Scoot McNairy), Ani loses herself in memory, only to come-to kicking the shit out of a cab driver’s screen console. And when Luke wants to slow down their usually rough sex for something more tender, Ani recoils and shuts it down altogether. These kinds of tricky yet very real expressions of trauma are too often abandoned for the same old, rote depictions of survivors.

Mila Kunis Calls Out Sexist Hollywood Producer in Open Letter

Unfortunately, a two-hour film just isn’t enough to give these complicated, everyday representations of trauma’s nefarious incarnations the time they deserve. What worked so well in Knoll’s book gets glossed over here, only scratching the surface of how and why Ani’s triggers manifest themselves in strange ways.

Luckiest Girl Alive is the very rare film that would actually work better as a limited series, given enough time and a loose, episodic structure to examine the realities of Ani’s PTSD. These are real experiences that thousands of people go through, and I often wished that they could be allotted more time in the film than, say, Ani fighting with her mother (a wiry Connie Britton) about her wedding dress. If we can have five nights of Candy, we can have three weeks of Luckiest Girl Alive!

Even if the film may have inevitably condensed its source material, Mila Kunis burns through every frame with an aching ferociousness. Her Ani is a wonder, as fiery and cunning as she is quietly suffering. Kunis gives Ani a jolting spark of undeniable humanity; she moves and operates exactly as this character should, switching between each of Ani’s complex emotions seamlessly. I don’t think there is any other actress who could so perfectly blend the humor and rage that exist equally within this character at all times.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Sabrina Lantos/Netflix</div>
Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

Despite Kunis’ applause-worthy, moving concluding lines, Luckiest Girl Alive ends on a regrettably tepid note. Knoll and director Mike Barker struggle with the right way to conflate the importance of Ani’s story with the impact of Knoll’s novel. The resulting scenes feel spoon-fed and expected, somewhere between The Assistant and Promising Young Woman.

But even with all of its predictability, the film is still a novel portrayal of the intricacies of trauma. Luckiest Girl Alive is a rare and insightful exploration of the place between victim and survivor, and the facade that we build to hide from not only the world, but ourselves.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in the U.S. women's soccer and t

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p