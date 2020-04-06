Luck, timing, lessons from Ontario, Quebec helped B.C. slow COVID-19: doctor

VICTORIA — British Columbia's top doctor is crediting luck and timing for the province's early restrictive measures that helped slow down the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. learned lessons from Quebec, where spring break began two weeks earlier and travellers returning from France and other countries unwittingly brought back the disease.

"I think we put the measures on around the same time but they had a lot more community spread and they were still catching up and I believe that's a similar situation in Ontario," she told a news conference on Monday.

The provincial health officer announced 63 new cases over the last two days, including a pair of federal inmates, for a total of 1,266 people now diagnosed with COVID-19.

A man in his 40s who died at home today is the latest fatality in the province, which has recorded 39 deaths.

Henry is urging people to "keep the firewall strong" by staying home, keeping calm and speaking virtually with their family doctor to deal with any anxiety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said there have been 36 deaths.