Luck still not cleared to practice, ruled out of Browns game

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck smiles as he runs off the field with his teammates before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Andrew Luck will miss his third consecutive game Sunday after being ruled out by Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano on Monday. And there's still no timetable for his return to practice.

While Pagano didn't rule out the possibility of Luck coming back Wednesday, Pagano acknowledged that doctors still have not cleared the franchise quarterback to participate.

Luck missed all of the Colts' offseason workouts, all of training camp and the entire preseason after having surgery in January to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.

Indy has used two starting quarterbacks, Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett , in two weeks. Both are 0-1, putting the Colts in a 0-2 hole for the fourth consecutive year.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL