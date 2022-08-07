Luck review – disgraced former Pixar’s chief’s enjoyable if clunky comeback

The story of orphaned Sam (Eva Noblezada), the unluckiest person in the world, Luck is the first release from Skydance Animation, the new home of disgraced former Pixar and Disney executive John Lasseter, who clearly knows a thing or two about falling on his feet. As such, Pixar comparisons are inevitable. In the design of the film, both in the real world and the “land of luck”, there’s a kinship with Inside Out. But while Pixar movies tell their stories visually, Luck finds itself wielding densely detailed exposition about the process of deploying luck to the human world.

Still, there’s much to enjoy – a chase sequence with a lucky black cat (Simon Pegg) is a giddy delight, displaying Jacques Tati levels of audacious inventiveness. And the hazmat bunnies who clean up spilt misfortune are both functional and adorable.