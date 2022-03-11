Luck of the Irish! Two weekends of St. Patrick’s Day events to celebrate in Fort Worth

Megan Cardona
·3 min read
Photos by Scott Fischer/Special to DFW.com

St. Patrick’s Day, also known as the Feast of Saint Patrick, is on March 17.

The day, which originated in Ireland, is usually celebrated with parades, spirits and wearing green clothing. According to IrishCentral, wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day helps make you “invisible” to leprechauns.

Whether you believe in leprechauns or not, adding green to your outfit could prevent you from getting pinched.

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate this year, here’s a list of events in and around Fort Worth.

St. Patty’s Day at Cowtown Brewing Co.

  • When: March 12, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

  • Where: 1301 E. Belknap St., Fort Worth

Kick off the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations the weekend before with an event held at Cowtown Brewing Co. in Fort Worth. A live performance by Madonna Tribute Band PriMadonna will take place at 6 p.m.

St. Patty’s Day Pub Crawl

  • When: March 12, starts at 11 a.m.

  • Where: Old Town Station, 295 E. Renfro St., Burleson

  • Cost: $25 general admission, $30 day of event, $50 VIP

  • Tickets: Eventbrite

Old Town Burleson is hosting a pub crawl with nine locations competing for best cocktail, appetizer and atmosphere. Festivities will include live music and green beer and event goers are encouraged to dress in costume.

Cowtown Goes Green

  • When: March 19, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

  • Where: Fort Worth Stockyards, 131 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Thursday, but area events, like Cowtown Goes Green, continue on into the weekend. This family-friendly event will have live music, armadillo races, Irish dancers and more along East Exchange Avenue, including a parade at 4 p.m. Catch an old west comedy gun fight show or get your face painted at Stockyards Station. For a full list of events, visit the Fort Worth Stockyards website.

Shamrocks & Shenanigans St. Patrick’s Day Festival

  • When: March 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Where: 816 Foch St., Fort Worth

Another outdoor event for all ages will be held at Crockett Row at West 7th. Rides, photo ops, face painting, balloon art and more will be available while live local DJs play music. According to Visit Fort Worth, a portion of all restaurant sales during the event will be donated to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration at Shannon Brewing Co.

  • When: March 19, noon-9 p.m.

  • Where: 818 N. Main St., Keller

  • Cost: $25 early registration, $30 at the door

  • Tickets: Eventbrite

Wear green and bring your lawn chairs to this Saint Patrick’s Day celebration in Keller. Shannon Brewing Co. will have seasonal and one-of-a-kind beers on tap for the event. Register for the event early for a special edition pint glass.

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

  • When: March 19, 4 p.m.-midnight

  • Where: Whiskey Garden, 2800 Bledsoe St. #150, Fort Worth

  • Cost: $25 for group, $30 for single

  • Tickets: Here

The fifth annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl will make stops at nine locations off of 7th Street in Fort Worth. Tickets include two complimentary drinks or shots and a chance to win $1,000 in a costume contest. Participants are encouraged to utilize rideshare services like Uber and Lyft to get to and from the event.

St. Patrick’s Day Sprint Triathlon

  • When: March 20, 5 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

  • Where: Keller Natatorium, 1000 Bear Creek Pkwy, Keller

  • Cost: $84

  • Tickets: Here

End the St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities with the 13th annual St. Patrick’s Day Triathlon. The sprint triathlon includes a 300-meter swim at the Keller Natatorium, 12.8 miles on a bike in a two-loop course and a 5K run. For a full map of the courses and information on registration, visit runsignup.com.

