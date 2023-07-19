Lucinda Williams Spreads the Word on ‘Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets’ Tour

Lucinda Williams has announced the dates of her Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets tour his fall. The headlining tour will be in support of her 15th studio album, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart, which released last month.

The tour will include 15 stops across the Midwest and East Coast, with Williams kicking things off at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Oct. 7. The legendary singer-songwriter will be making stops in St. Louis, Kansas City, Toronto, Boston, and New York City before the final show in Red Bank, New Jersey on Oct. 29th.

Earlier this month, Williams spoke with Rolling Stone about her latest record, which includes features from Angel Olsen, Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey, Buddy Miller, and Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa — who sing on two tracks, “Rock N Roll Heart” and “New York Comeback.”

Williams, who turned 70 in January, continues to recover from a stroke she suffered in 2020. And while she may not be ready to play guitar onstage just yet, she can still sing her heart out.

“That happens with people who lose one of their senses. The other ones get stronger,” she told Rolling Stone. “Maybe that’s part of it. It frees me up to concentrate on my vocals. Everybody has been remarking on that.”

Lucinda Williams’ Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets Fall 2023 Tour Dates:

Oct. 7 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 8 – St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon Concert Hall

Oct. 10 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Oct. 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

Oct. 13 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Oct. 15 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium

Oct. 17 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

Oct. 18 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Oct. 19 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Oct. 21 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 22 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

Oct. 24 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall

Oct. 27 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Oct. 28 – Albany, NY – The Egg (Hart Theatre)

Oct. 29 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center For The Arts

